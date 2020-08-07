Inside Irrfan Khan's old room: Son Babil shares pictures, reveals the idea he used to implement while acting

Soon after news of Irrfan Khan's death on April 29 broke the internet, social media was flooded with messages from fans and celebrities expressing their grief. Son Babil Khan is coping up the loss of his father by sharing throwback pictures on his Instagram account.

Recently, Babil took to his Instagram handle to give Irrfan's fans a glimpse of his room. The room is filled with sweet memories of Irrfan and his family including a big portrait of Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar with her sons on the wall. There is also a huge door with family pictures all over it. Captioning the pictures, he wrote, "This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas of acting that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child.”

He continued, “At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father’s empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I’d get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I’d break something. Oh I’d always break something, ma would get so pissed.”

“I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get (sic)", he concluded. Take a look:

Babil is also painting his Instagram profile with sweet memories of his late father. Babil recently shared a beautiful monochrome picture of his father and revealed how the actor had a strange understanding of rain. In the picture, the late actor is seen feeding a camel.

Earlier, Babil shared another throwback picture of Irrfan spending quality time with school kids and principal at his farmhouse. Dressed in a white shirt, sunglasses and a beige hat, the late actor can be seen interacting with small kids who paid a visit to see him. Babil captioned the photos stating, "I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet. [sic]"

Irrfan Khan, who made his debut with a small role in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in 1988 was known for his performances in Maqbool, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, and Hindi Medium, amongst others. His last film Angrezi Medium released in March this year.

