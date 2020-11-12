Search

Inside Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht's wedding: Actress glows at Mehendi ceremony; dances her hearts out

Updated: 12 November, 2020 08:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel shared pictures from their brother Aksht's Mehendi ceremony.

Image source: Instagram/@rangoli_r_chandel/@kanganaranaut

Of late, Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal and active on social media. The actress has been calling out Bollywood for nepotism and asking for a fair investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Among all this, she does find time to share moments from her family life on her social media account. Currently, the actress is busy with preparations of her brother Aksht's wedding. 

On Wednesday, the actor and her sister shared pictures from the Mehendi ceremony. In the video shared by the Queen actress on her Instagram handle, we can see Kangana dancing her hearts out at the Mehendi ceremony. We can also see Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel showing off her dance moves. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "Kangana at Mehandi ceremony. The vibes (sic)".

 
 
 
Kangana at Mehandi ceremony. The vibes âÂ¨âÂ¨âÂ¨

She also shared adorable pictures of her on her Twitter handle. Kangana looked stunning in her velvet ethnic ensemble. "Bhai ki shaadi (sic)", she captioned the pictures with a heart emoji.

Rangoli Chandel also gave us a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities. In this picture, we can see the sisters happily applying Mehendi on their brother's hand. 

 
 
 
Haldi Mehandi ceremony âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¥°

Wondering what design Kangana drew on her sibling's hand. Well, she drew a ‘little galaxy’ on her brother's palm. Take a look:

A few days back, the Simran actress had shared pictures from Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents.

Kangana Ranaut had taken to social media to about the "intimate" wedding, Kangana tweeted: "This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother's destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents' house now, because of corona it's a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same."

Not only this, but she also shared a picture of her with her brother from their childhood days. "Aksht's face in this picture making me nostalgic, growing up I bullied him, I was always up to something and willingly/unwillingly he played my perfect partner in crime, today my little Bholu is a grown-up man and those wonderful years of childhood just feel like yesterday," she added.

Aksht ties the knot with Rohtak-based doctor Ritu Sangwan. The couple got engaged last November. Ranaut has turned the wedding planner and is pulling out all stops to make her brother's big day memorable.

First Published: 12 November, 2020 08:20 IST

