Inside Karishma Kotak's slambook: All my fantasies have to do with Leonardo DiCaprio

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to fly.

Your latest fantasy?

All my fantasies have to do with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Your worst project?

I have done a few South projects, of which some were good but a few were embarrassing.

One thing you are guilty of?

Gorging on cheese.

Which same sex actor are you crushing on?

Angelina Jolie.

Lifting moods

To beat the lockdown blues, Digangana Suryavanshi, who has a penchant for music, has penned a song. It talks about the pandemic and motivates people to get through it with a positive attitude. She has also lent her voice to the song.

Sheezan Mohd on 'Nazar 2' going off-air

"Nazar 2" is the latest TV show to go off air amidst the ongoing lockdown. Actor Sheezan Mohd, one of the stars of the second season, says the decision is sad but, given by the circumstances, it was expected.

"I was preparing for Iftaari and I got a message from the production house that there's gonna be a conference call between us, the actors, and the makers. Honestly speaking, I thought 'this can't be good news' because con call happens usually when the shoot is about to start or about to end. Unfortunately, I got a call saying that the show will not continue after the lockdown," Sheezan told IANS.

"It was obviously saddening but somewhere down the line given by the circumstances, it was kind of expected that it might happen because other shows have been shelved. I was also a bit surprised because we were absolutely fine in terms of TRPs, story-wise. We were doing amazing. We had just started a new track. People were loving it and yet the fans can't digest the fact that the show has ended," he added.

Sheezan has a message for his fans of the show. "Thank you so much for accepting 'Nazar 2' team. 'Nazar 1' was already a hit show that ended and started a new chapter. It was not easy for the audience to accept new faces and love them. Luckily I got that, the entire team got that," he said.

"To all the viewers, I want to say that don't be upset. When one story ends, the second story starts but this one, ended too early," he added.

