Inside Karisma Kapoor's Ganpati Darshan; actress hosts grand Kapoor family reunion

Ganpati celebrations might be distinct this year due to the pandemic and the need for physical distancing and taking precautionary measures. But Karisma Kapoor made sure the festival was on point. On Saturday, the Kapoor family hosted a grand family get-together at Karisma's residence. The actress took to her Instagram account to give us a glimpse of the celebrations.

The Kapoor fam-jam photo features Karisma, her sister Kareena Kapoor, Karisma's daughter Samiera, son Kiaan, Kareena-Karisma's parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain, her husband Manoj Jain and their sons Armaan and Aadar Jain. Armaan can be seen posing with his wife Anissa Malhotra. The three-year-old Taimur Ali Khan stole the show with his traditional look. Another picture showed Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur praying to Lord Ganesha. Karisma shared pictures from the meet-up on Instagram. "Ganapati Darshan familytime (sic)", she captioned the post. Take a look:

This was followed by another picture in which the 90s actress can be seen spreading smiles in her traditional avatar. "Sending love (sic)", she captioned the picture along with a heart emoji.

On August 3, on the grand occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the entire Kapoor family had a get-together to bring in the festival together. Kareena shared pictures of the family reunion on her Instagram handle. Have a look right here:

Coming back to Karisma, she has been quite active on social media and never shies away from expressing her love for her family. On August 16, Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday in a grand fashion. Karisma took to her Instagram account to wish him and called him the coolest brother-in-law ever. In the picture that she shared, we could see Kareena's baby-bump as she announced her second pregnancy recently. And in the second picture, if you zoom into the cake, it has a picture of Saif and his children Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan. "Happy 50th Saifu! Coolest brother in law ever. #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration (sic)", she captioned the picture.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's digital show Mentalhood, which explores the multitasking nature of different types of mothers, and their efforts to ensure the best upbringing for their children.

