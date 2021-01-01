Inside Photo: Malaika Arora Bids Adieu To 2020 With A Dip In Swimming Pool
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Thursday was seen enjoying a refreshing session in the swimming pool as she bid adieu to 2020.
The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with her arms wide open. She is seen wearing a greenish-black coloured swimsuit in the picture.
Arora shared that she is wishing for a "wonderful" year ahead and also wished fans on the occasion. "Yipee goodbye 2020..... I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021.... happy new year," she wrote in the caption. Have a look at the post right here:
Several other Bollywood celebrities, including dream girl Hema Malini have extended warm greetings to their fans ahead of the New Year.
