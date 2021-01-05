Inside Photo: Malaika Arora's first 'Monday Motivation' post of 2021 is inside a pool

Malaika Arora has been sharing her 'Monday Motivation' post with fans for a long time now. This has encouraged them to stay fit and healthy and she even shares some of the best moves on her Instagram stories. This time, her fitness post came with a difference; it was inside a pool.

Sharing a stunning picture of herself, Arora wrote- "Let's kickstart our Workout and Yoga routine for a new year and and a new week with a shimmer of sweat and an unwavering commitment. To begin with the first #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek of 2021, let's strike a pose just as amazing as Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana (Extended Hand to Big Toe Pose). This pose strengthens and stretches the legs and ankles. It challenges and improves your sense of balance, enhancing your focus and concentration." [SIC]

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Recently, Arjun Kapoor has flaunted culinary skills of his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Arjun took to Instagram Stories to share a video of food cooked by Malaika. He also wrote: "When she cooks for you on Sunday." In response to it, Malaika shared the video on Instagram Stories along with red heart emojis.

Going by their photos and videos, the couple seem to be having a happy Sunday. Malaika also posted her photo taken while relaxing in a swimming pool. "Smile, be happy n make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday," she captioned it.

For them, the new year began with them making their relationship official on Instagram with a loved-up picture.

