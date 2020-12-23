Inside Photo: Taapsee Pannu flaunts her muscular frame as she preps for Rashmi Rocket
Taapsee Pannu has worked on herself for her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket and her new picture on social media says it all.
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has worked on herself for her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket and her new picture on social media says it all. Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen running on a track and flaunting a stronger build.
"Almost there...P.S - I'm still working on the expression #RashmiRocket #LastRaceLeft," she wrote.
Taapsee has been working out hard for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.
