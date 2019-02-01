Inside Photos: Amrita Arora's birthday celebration with Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan and family

bollywood

Amrita Arora turned 41 on Thursday, January 31. The gorgeous diva celebrated the day with sister Malaika Arora and family at SOHO House in Juhu, Mumbai

Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, sister Malaika Arora and nephew Arhaan Khan. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Unlike throwing lavish birthday parties each year, Amrita Arora resorted to a quiet birthday celebration this time around. The diva, who looks gorgeous at 41, opted for an intimate birthday dinner with family at Soho House in Juhu, Mumbai. Amrita's birthday dinner was in attendance by parents Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, husband Shakeel Ladak and children Rayaan Ladak and Azaan Ladak. She was also accompanied by elder sister Malaika Arora and the latter's 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan.

Dressed in a glittery grey gown, Amrita Arora dazzled as she stepped out on her birthday eve. She happily posed for the shutterbugs while her sons, Rayaan and Azaan were happy in their grandparents' company.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora posed with her son, Arhaan Khan. While mommy Malaika is a pro at handling the media glare and the lenses, Arhaan will gradually get accustomised to the paparazzi culture, we think. Malaika looked happy as she posed with Arhaan. Dressed in a floral-frilled blue maxi, paired with a floral white jacket, she looked beautiful.

What made us wonder was the absence of birthday girl Amrita Arora's BFF, Kareena Kapoor Khan's absence. We definitely missed the selfies and pouts by the girls.

Amrita Arora shared some inside photos on her Instagram account. She posted one with Arhaan and captioned, "Hey good looking?" Another post had Malaika with Azaan (9) and Rayaan (7).



Amrita Arora shared these snapshots as her Instagram stories.

Karisma and Malaika had taken to their social media accounts to wish their beautiful friend.

View this post on Instagram Happy bday my darling @amuaroraofficial ðÂÂÂðÂÂ·ðÂÂ¾ðÂ¥Â.... love u sistaaa A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onJan 30, 2019 at 10:42am PST

Amrita started her career as a Video Jockey (VJ) and went on to join films. However, she quit working in films post her marriage to Shakeel Ladak in 2014.

