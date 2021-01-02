Inside Photos: Anushka Sharma shares adorable pictures with Virat Kohli; flaunts baby bump

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a rather intimate New Year celebration and the actress has now shared some adorable pictures on her Instagram account. The monochrome photos, captured the candid mood of the couple as the globe entered 2021, and the caption was not to be missed.

Flaunting her baby bump, the actress looked elegant and enigmatic. Have a look at the post right here:

Kohli also shared a picture and fans then came to know that the couple's celebrations happened with Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. Have a look at his post too:

The Band Baja Baraat actress revealed about the perks of being pregnant during the lockdown. Speaking to Vogue India, Anushka said, "I was on a zoom call while promoting Bulbbul when I started feeling incredibly nauseous. I quickly turned off my video and messaged my brother, who was also on the call, to stall them for ten minutes. If I had been on set or in a studio, everyone would have known. The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor's clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn't be spotted."

Anushka Sharma also opened up about everything from her food cravings, how Virat and her want to keep their child away from social media. "You are more connected to your body, to all that is happening. It's mind-boggling when I see the changes. It's amazing," she said of seeing her body adapt. "I've always meditated. It's a daily practice, and my life has been quite balanced, so I've carried that forward. The only difference is that I've had a lot more time," she added.

Anushka also revealed, "I was eating only toast and crackers for the first three months. So, when it ended, I wanted to eat vada pao and bhel puri, but that didn't last long either. So, no real cravings. I am someone who likes to read a lot and research a great deal; I've chewed my doctor's brain. So many times we don't have enough knowledge… It's what you are told by family members, but somewhere, it's important to have a medical perspective rather than just follow beliefs and patterns. The first thing my doctor told me is that the biggest myth is eating for two."

