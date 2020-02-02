Inside Photos: Ekta Kapoor's grand birthday bash for Shobha Kapoor is already the event of the year

Ekta Kapoor revels in grandeur and style. Nothing that happens to be on a small scale fascinates her. And when it comes to throwing a birthday bash for her mother, Shobha Kapoor, who turned 71 on February 1, how could she think small? Her Instagram is currently flooded with inside pictures and videos from the bash that cannot be missed.

Let's start with the first video that she posted! She wrote- Happy bday boss. To the one person who makes my world goes around! My biggest support my biggest worry my strength my GODDESS! Happie bday! Ur fierce loyal smart n soft!!!! Again d Aquarians rule my life (sic).

Take a look at the adorable video:

And then came another video where she thanked everyone for making her mom's birthday so special:

View this post on Instagram Thanku everyone for making my moms bday special A post shared by ErkâÂ¤ï¸Ârek (@ektarkapoor) onFeb 1, 2020 at 9:21pm PST

The highlight of the bash was the performance by singer Akhil Sachdeva, and almost all the guests who attended the bash shared his singing performance on their Instagram stories, but here's the video that Kapoor shared that you cannot miss:

Coming back to Sachdeva, he shared a picture with Shobha Kapoor and veteran actor Jeetendra and dedicated the post to his dad, and said he would be very happy to see his son with the Superstar. He also wished Kapoor a happy birthday and wrote- I m so glad I made it memorable for you all and you all gave me your hearts. Thank you Ekta Kapoor for making me a part of your family and thank you Mushtaq Sheikh for making me comfortable and always believing in me.

Take a look:

Coming to Sheikh, who's a very close friend of Kapoor, he shared a power-packed selfie with all the guests of the party and wrote a long post to wish the lady in the house on her birthday. Check it out:

Karishma Tanna also shared a picture with Shobha Kapoor on her Instagram story to wish her birthday:

And then came the turn of Krystle D'Souza, who wished the lady with the song- Tum Jeeyo Hazaaron Saal. It was quite an adorable way to wish her on this special occasion, check it out:

And lastly, Anita Haasanandani, with whom Ekta worked in films like Kucch To Hai, Koi Aap Sa, and Krishna Cottage, wrote- An evening filled with love laughter and music. Happiest birthday aunty. Thank you for an amazing evening. (sic):

This has got to be the bash of the year, period!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates