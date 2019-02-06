Inside Photos from Nora Fatehi's midnight birthday bash with Varun Dhawan

bollywood

Nora Fatehi celebrated her birthday with Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Elli AvrRam in Khar, Mumbai

Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Bhushan Kumar.

Bhushan Kumar who recently signed Nora Fatehi as T-Series' exclusive actress attended her birthday bash held in Khar, Mumbai on February 5. Nora, who turned a year older celebrated her birthday with filmmaker Bhushan Kumar, Street Dancer co-star Varun Dhawan, Elli AvrRam and others at a midnight bash. Nora Fatehi began her celebration at the stroke of midnight and was all smiles when she cut the cake and gave a bite of it to Bhushan Kumar.

Here are some inside photos:



Nora Fatehi shared the photos on her Instagram story.



Nora Fatehi with Elli AvrRam.

After working in their last project together, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series signed Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi as their exclusive actress. After smashing records with Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate), Nora Fatehi is now exclusively signed by T-Series to be their new talent, who will work in their home productions and music videos.

The studio, who already have their in-house music artists, is proud to have Nora on board as their talent. Nora will be seen as an exclusive artist who will feature in films, music videos, web series, web movies. Bhushan Kumar's upcoming productions have Nora in important roles in films like Bharat starring Salman Khan, Batla House with John Abraham and Street Dancer alongside Varun Dhawan.

Speaking on the new addition to their bunch of talent, Bhushan Kumar says, "Nora is a talented artist and has proven her mettle with Dilbar and other previous works. We are happy to have her on board and we are looking forward to doing many more projects."

Nora had earlier said, "Its an extremely exciting time in my career. People are taking notice of my talent and I am working with amazing people from the Indian industry while also achieving international recognition. Ever since I have started working with T-Series its been a successful life-changing collaboration. Dilbar has been a turning point in my career and it wouldn't be possible without Bhushan Kumar sir and T-Series. And I am so grateful that they have noticed my talent and believed in me. I am happy to announce that I have signed with them exclusively and now we will be working on bigger greater projects like Batla House, #3, Bharat and many many more films and music in the coming years! Looking forward to making history in Bollywood over the next few years and working on some massive projects with T-Series. Bhushanji has given me a great opportunity and I am dedicated to making my mark in Bollywood, working extremely hard and putting my best foot forward."

