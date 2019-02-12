Inside photos from Soundarya Rajinikanth-Vishagan Vanangamudi's starry wedding reception

regional-cinema

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi tied the knot on Monday, February 11, 2019, in Chennai

Soundarya Rajinikanth with Kajol and friends. Picture Courtesy: Kajol and madrasibride's Instagram account.

South superstar Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth found love for the second time after her first marriage went kaput. The producer-director tied the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on Monday and threw a lavish reception in the evening for industry insiders and family friends in Chennai. Soundarya opted for a red bridal lehenga and looked beautiful on her special day, while Vishagan looked dapper in a white and black formal suit.

One of the special guests at the wedding from Bollywood was Kajol. She has worked in a Tamil-Telugu film, VIP 2, which was helmed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. Kajol shared a lovely image from the wedding and shared it on her Instagram account. She captioned the photo: "A VIP wedding ..... wishing my sweet director a wonderful life ahead [sic]."

Celebrities from the Tamil film industry graced the event. South stars like Mohan Babu, Kamal Haasan, Vishnu Manchu, Andrea Jeremiah, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu and Manjima Mohan, among others. Aditi Rao Hydari also made her presence felt at this high-profile wedding. Rajinikanth's family members including daughter Aishwarya with actor-producer husband Dhanush, nephew Anirudh Ravichander and others were there at the wedding.

Here are some more photos of the wedding and its reception:

View this post on Instagram #soundaryarajinikanth A post shared by Mayabeauty.byanu | Anu (@mayabeautyanu) onFeb 11, 2019 at 9:34am PST

This is Soundarya's second marriage; she was married to entrepreneur Ashwin Ramkumar for seven years. They divorced in 2016 and have a son together.

On the professional front, Soundarya made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan in 2014. Soundarya's last directorial venture was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), starring Dhanush and Kajol.

