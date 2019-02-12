Inside photos from Soundarya Rajinikanth-Vishagan Vanangamudi's starry wedding reception

Updated: Feb 12, 2019, 19:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi tied the knot on Monday, February 11, 2019, in Chennai

Inside photos from Soundarya Rajinikanth-Vishagan Vanangamudi's starry wedding reception
Soundarya Rajinikanth with Kajol and friends. Picture Courtesy: Kajol and madrasibride's Instagram account.

South superstar Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth found love for the second time after her first marriage went kaput. The producer-director tied the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on Monday and threw a lavish reception in the evening for industry insiders and family friends in Chennai. Soundarya opted for a red bridal lehenga and looked beautiful on her special day, while Vishagan looked dapper in a white and black formal suit.

One of the special guests at the wedding from Bollywood was Kajol. She has worked in a Tamil-Telugu film, VIP 2, which was helmed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. Kajol shared a lovely image from the wedding and shared it on her Instagram account. She captioned the photo: "A VIP wedding ..... wishing my sweet director a wonderful life ahead [sic]."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A VIP wedding ..... wishing my sweet director a wonderful life ahead ....

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onFeb 11, 2019 at 8:24am PST

Celebrities from the Tamil film industry graced the event. South stars like Mohan Babu, Kamal Haasan, Vishnu Manchu, Andrea Jeremiah, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu and Manjima Mohan, among others. Aditi Rao Hydari also made her presence felt at this high-profile wedding. Rajinikanth's family members including daughter Aishwarya with actor-producer husband Dhanush, nephew Anirudh Ravichander and others were there at the wedding. 

Here are some more photos of the wedding and its reception:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#soundaryarajinikanth

A post shared by Mayabeauty.byanu | Anu (@mayabeautyanu) onFeb 11, 2019 at 9:34am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Wedding Deets ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ @studioa_weddings @made.in.mono ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @abujanisandeepkhosla ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @vbjmoments ðÂÂÂ¤µðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ & ðÂÂÂÂÂÂª ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§Dress @tulsisilks ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @eventart_india @floralhut_events ________________________ USE #MADRASIBRIDE or TAG @MADRASIBRIDE TO BE FEATURED ________________________ âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂFollow us @madrasibrideâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ ________________________ CHECK OUT www.madrasibride.com for more such Wedding stories n Inspiration!! ______________________ #indianwedding #soundaryarajinikanth #southindianwedding #indianbride #abujanisandeepkhosla #studioaweddings #studioa #madeinmano #tulsisilks #abujanisandeepkhosla #southindianbride #rajinikanth #indianweddingphotography #southindianjewellery #templejewellery #designerblouse #saridraping #indianbridalmakeup #madrasibride

A post shared by Aishwarya Mahesh (@madrasibride) onFeb 11, 2019 at 11:18am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Wedding Deets ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ @studioa_weddings @made.in.mono ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @abujanisandeepkhosla ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @vbjmoments ðÂÂÂ¤µðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ & ðÂÂÂÂÂÂª ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§Dress @tulsisilks ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @eventart_india @floralhut_events ________________________ USE #MADRASIBRIDE or TAG @MADRASIBRIDE TO BE FEATURED ________________________ âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂFollow us @madrasibrideâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ ________________________ CHECK OUT www.madrasibride.com for more such Wedding stories n Inspiration!! ______________________ #indianwedding #soundaryarajinikanth #southindianwedding #indianbride #abujanisandeepkhosla #studioaweddings #studioa #madeinmano #tulsisilks #abujanisandeepkhosla #southindianbride #rajinikanth #indianweddingphotography #southindianjewellery #templejewellery #designerblouse #saridraping #indianbridalmakeup #madrasibride

A post shared by Aishwarya Mahesh (@madrasibride) onFeb 11, 2019 at 2:04pm PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Soundarya RajinikanthðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ VishaganðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ Wedding videoðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Congrats To ThemâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂÂÂ #soundarya #soundaryarajinikanth #rajinikanth #aishwaryadhanush #dhanush #anirudh #rajnikanth #rajni #rajini #vishagan #kollywood #mollywood #tollywood #tamil #telugu #malayalam #mallu #tamilcinema #tamilsong #tamilactor #tamilactress #kollywoodcinema #kollywoodactor #indiancinema #_kollywood_official_

A post shared by ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ² ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ® ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ± ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ® ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ® ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂª ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@_kollywood_official_) onFeb 11, 2019 at 6:22pm PST

This is Soundarya's second marriage; she was married to entrepreneur Ashwin Ramkumar for seven years. They divorced in 2016 and have a son together.

On the professional front, Soundarya made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan in 2014. Soundarya's last directorial venture was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), starring Dhanush and Kajol.

Also Read: Soundarya Rajinikanth ties the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in Chennai

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

rajinikanthkamal haasankajolRegional Cinema News

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

The Real Gully Boy Naezy Raps on Mumbai and Bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK