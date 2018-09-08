Inside Photos: Hrithik Roshan's birthday party for daddy Rakesh Roshan

bollywood

Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 69th birthday on Thursday with family at his Mumbai residence

Hrithik Roshan posted this picture on Twitter

Veteran actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 69th birthday on Friday, September 7. The party was held at his residence. It was an intimate affair, attended by close family members. Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan was in attendace with wife Kanchan and three children - Eeshaana and Pashmina.

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan was also there to celebrate her father's birthday with daughter Suranika. Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan looked all elated as they were in their grandfather's company. Hrithik also took to Twitter to share a boomerang video of the entire family and captioned it: "Celebrating the man of steel. Thank you to everyone from all of us for the wonderful wishes for my dad today. Happy Birthday, papa [sic]."

Celebrating the Man of steel. Thank you to everyone from all of us for the wonderful wishes for my dad today. Happy Birthday papa. @RakeshRoshan_N pic.twitter.com/I9Stv7Lomo — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 6, 2018

Hrithik also took to his Instagram to share a few photo stories from the bash:

Born on September 6, 1949, Rakesh Roshan embarked on his cinematic journey in 1967 and made his acting debut with Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, which released in 1970. However, The film, which starred Balraj Sahni, Nirupa Roy and Om Prakash in lead roles, hadn't performed well at the Box Office. Rakesh Roshan appeared in 84 films throughout from 1970s to 1989.

