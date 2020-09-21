Inside photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday bash was a complete family affair
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday with her near and dear ones at her residence in Bandra.
It's Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday today. The doting mother, a loving wife, and of course, not to miss, a fashionista, turned 40 on September 21, 2020. The actress celebrated her special day with near and dear ones at her Bandra residence. Pictures from the celebrations are out, where her sister Karisma Kapoor, her parents - Babita and Randhir Kapoor - and husband Saif Ali Khan are seen in attendance.
A look at some celebratory pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday:
Fabulous at 40
Ahead of her 40th birthday on Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan had posted a note of gratitude. "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am. Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG, [sic]" Kareena wrote on Instagram.
âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯
On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of Forrest Gump. Also, Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child.
Karisma Kapoor wished her little sister on social media too with pictures from the mid-night celebrations and caption which read - "Birthday girl, we love you. #happybirthday #fabulousatanyage [sic]"
Kareena Kapoor Khan 40th birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan and fashion, these words are synonymous with each other. Kareena doesn't need an introduction when it comes to the world of fashion. But when trend met workout, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her gym outfits started doing rounds on the web. Kareena has always kept herself fit, and she's the first actress to introduce size zero in Bollywood. A mother of a social media sensation, Taimur Ali Khan will turn three this year, and this actress is just getting beautiful and fit as the years pass, especially now that she is expecting her second child. (All pictures: Yogen Shah)
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been snapped sporting various stylish gym outfits. And we must say, she has the best collection of shades we have ever seen. This all-black gym gear carried with grey sports shoes and blue shades will actually make you get rid of all the gym-visiting-blues!
If the gym is the new hot, then Bebo is the queen of hotness! Kareena Kapoor Khan, time and again, has given us a few glimpses of her workout sessions, and we must say, if there would have been an award ceremony for her amazing gym gears, she would have won it without batting an eye. Shedding those extra kilos gained during pregnancy isn't easy, but Kareena Kapoor Khan has made it seem such a cakewalk with her amazing outfits and great results, one would make a run to the gym immediately.
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and ever since then, the actress embarked on a spree to get herself fighting fit again. And now, look at the result. Almost after a year after Taimur's birth, Kareena was back to being fit and fab, as always.
In picture: Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a Karma top and a pink caged bra paired with black yoga pants for her gym session.
Kareena Kapoor Khan used to have a glass of milk every night before sleeping which used to help her build up calcium she lost during pregnancy, which relieves the body of weakness. The actress never shied away post sweating those extra sheds in the gym.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan would indulge in a regular 30-minute yoga session before tying the knot, and the duo is said to still continue to stay fit with their regime. Kareena Kapoor Khan had said that although losing weight post-pregnancy is a quite tough one can still keep fit with regular workouts.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's daily diet includes dairy products, curd, buttermilk, til laddu, jaggery, coconut, bajra roti and cashew nuts. This drama queen doesn't have a drama fit when it comes to hardcore workout sessions.
In picture: Kareena Kapoor dons a slogan tee paired with yoga pants and poses for the shutterbugs after her workout session.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's friends and acquaintances term the actress a fitness freak. And not only this, the actress is often spotted spending her workout sessions with her girls - Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak. If not the Arora sisters, Kareena makes sure to hit the gym alone and sweats it out for a fit body.
In picture: Kareena Kapoor Khan has termed bestie Amrita Arora Ladak as her favourite gym buddy.
Kareena Kapoor Khan used to indulge in a rigorous fitness regime at the gym. She used to also maintain a strict diet before and after pregnancy. Not only this, but Kareena also shed all the pregnancy weight within a few months, and got back to her film Veere Di Wedding post-pregnancy. In fact, her video working-out with Amrita Arora Ladak surfaced on social media and went viral within no time. The duo climbing and getting down the stairs of her gym was loved by her fans.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak are also fitness freaks and constantly inspire Kareena to be fit. In an interview with mid-day in August, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the epitome of fitness and fashion, said that she's happy in any shape and size. It seems like the actress has no-bad-days when it comes to sweating it out by performing heavy gym sessions.
It's a bridge she crossed twice - shedding 20 kilos the first time around; then again dropping 32 after giving birth to Taimur. But while a journey like hers can rattle even the most determined, Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn't mind doing it again. "I mean, if I was in a Bridget Jones Diary, I'd gain weight again for it, and then go back to losing it. The script has to be amazing," she says of roles that have demanded such transformations from male artistes before.
It's not difficult to decode why Kapoor is uninhibited when braving the fluctuations of the weighing scale. She has been able to get a grip on an essential that most of the people find it difficult battling the kilos. Kareena Kapoor Khan turned up at Namrata Purohit's pilates studio post-pregnancy.
In picture: Amrita Arora regularly exercises with Kareena Kapoor Khan and shares videos of it on social media
Talking about her intense workouts, Kareena Kapoor Khan said in an interview with mid-day, "I was bearing a child. It was obvious that I would put on weight. But I wasn't [rattled]. I enjoyed my pregnancy. I absolutely loved it. Losing the weight after that was another journey. I remember, sometimes, I'd wear tight pants, and people would tell me, 'You've put on so much weight. Your thighs are so big.' And I was like, 'I don't care because I'm working on losing it'. Honestly, I'm comfortable in any shape and size."
Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers workouts like climbing stairs and squats
It's evident enough through her body that Kareena Kapoor Khan had a string of professionals to guide her in her fitness journey. Kareena further added, "A special chapter in a book [on my life would] need to be dedicated to her (Amrita Arora Ladak). Without her push and her constant care, this would not have been possible. She'd remind me to eat healthy, urge me to train, and even offer to do so together. She was always there while I was putting on my sneakers and fitting into my tights, telling me, 'C'mon, we have to do this."
In picture: Kareena Kapoor Khan also indulges in rope waving exercises like many gym-goers
Kareena Kapoor Khan has confessed that, unlike Karisma Kapoor, she has a heavy Punjabi built and must work on her frame. From being the person who cared little for fitness, to now barely going a day without working out, it's been a journey she's enjoyed.
-
"The size zero phase was a result of a combination of yoga and Rujuta's meal plan. I was 68 kilos, and she brought me to down 48, which is when gave that bikini shot for Tashan. I took up that project as a challenge. Adi [producer Aditya Chopra] told me, 'You need to be super fit to be in this movie. Will you be able to do it?' And I said, 'Of course." To which he said, 'You're quite a heavy girl.' But I was determined. I was ready to challenge my genes, stand there in a bikini and show him that I can have amazing abs," she said in an earlier interview, quick to add that the thought of delivering the "bikini shot", continued to be her motivation during the entire journey.
In picture: Kareena Kapoor Khan dons a denim shirt on a black sports bra and yoga pants, making it once again a fashion outburst.
In fact, a lot of times, Kareena Kapoor Khan was bashed by a lot of people for starving it out to get back in shape. The actress too was amused when news of her surviving on orange juice hit headlines soon after. "I'd love to make this fact clear that I lost weight the right way. I'm a Kapoor with a Punjabi built. I can't live without wholesome food and would not have been able to conceive, had I not eaten the way I did. Rujuta always had things sorted out for me, balancing the right amount of fat in my diet. I trusted her blindly, even when I was told to consume Parathas with ghee," said in the same interview Kapoor, and added that even today, the nutritionist is only a call away to solve her woes.
"Sometimes, I call her and tell her if I feel acidic after a string of late night commitments, or when travelling. Instead of prescribing medication, she'll recommend I have a glass of chilled milk with gulkand in it. On other occasions, she'll ask me to have water with kesar to flushes out toxins. Her methods work well for me," Kareena concluded her diet and workout story by thanking her dietician and pilates master!
Fashion and workout go hand in hand for Kareena Kapoor Khan, and these gym outfits of hers are proof enough! Only Kareena can pull off a golden bomber jacket with her gym shiny gears. As metallics are in trend, this actress has left no stone unturned to give us all some amazing fashion goals. And this doesn't limit to her red-carpet looks, but also for her casual gym outfits.
Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a monochrome gym outfit, paired with bright lilac and pink sports shoes during her workout session. Her yellow nail paint is surely someone would not miss out on!
So, which one's your favourite?
