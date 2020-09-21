Inside photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday bash was a complete family affair

It's Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday today. The doting mother, a loving wife, and of course, not to miss, a fashionista, turned 40 on September 21, 2020. The actress celebrated her special day with near and dear ones at her Bandra residence. Pictures from the celebrations are out, where her sister Karisma Kapoor, her parents - Babita and Randhir Kapoor - and husband Saif Ali Khan are seen in attendance.

A look at some celebratory pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday:

Ahead of her 40th birthday on Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan had posted a note of gratitude. "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am. Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG, [sic]" Kareena wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of Forrest Gump. Also, Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child.

Karisma Kapoor wished her little sister on social media too with pictures from the mid-night celebrations and caption which read - "Birthday girl, we love you. #happybirthday #fabulousatanyage [sic]"



Kareena Kapoor Khan 40th birthday

