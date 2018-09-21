Inside Photos: Kareena Kapoor's birthday with Karisma, Babita, Soha was fun-filled

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 38th birthday, as her sister Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita and others rang in the special day in style

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Karisma Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

One of Bollywood's most adorable actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday. Kareena's near and dear ones – sister Karisma Kapoor, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan, parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor rang in Kareena's birthday on Thursday midnight. The celebration was an out and out family affair.

The family prepared a customised cake for one of the fittest actresses in B-town. The cake had this line inscribed on it – 'You are our rockstar.' Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor have shared beautiful photos and videos from Bebo's birthday party, which proves that they had a gala time bringing in her birthday.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a photo with the birthday girl and mother Babita. In another photo, the Kapoor sisters were seen posing with father Randhir Kapoor. Karisma also addressed Kareena as her 'best friend' in the post, along with tagging her as the 'bestest sister' ever.

Check out the pictures here:

Sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also shared a boomerang video of the entire Kapoor clan along with Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and others. However, children Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were missing from the birthday bash photos.



Kareena Kapoor's customised birthday cake. picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor



The entire clan celebrating her birthday. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sakpataudi



Boomerang video shared by Soha Ai Khan on Instagram story.



Kareena Kapoor with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan on her birthday celebration. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

View this post on Instagram Birthday boomerang!!! A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onSep 20, 2018 at 11:56am PDT



Knowing that it's the party buff Kareena Kapoor's birthday, a big fat party can be expected tonight, where her best friends Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and others will be seen in the attendance.

After delivering a hit with Veere Di Wedding, the actress will next be seen in Takht, which is an ensemble cast film by Karan Johar. She is also doing another film titled, Good News with Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh.

Also View Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash was a family affair!