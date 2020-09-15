Inside Photos: Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a blast at Riddhima Kapoor's 40th birthday

Neetu and the late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni brought in her 40th birthday in the most fun way with her family, including mum Neetu, brother Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain, and others.

Karisma Kapoor shared some inside photos from the family get-together that show the birthday girl cutting her cake and the family posing for some fun photos.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a lovely family portrait featuring counsins, aunts and the newest member of the Kapoor-Jain family, Anissa Malhotra, who recently got married to Rima Jain's son, Armaan Jain.

The Mentalhood actress also posted a warm birthday note for cousin Riddhima on her 40th birthday. Sharing a couple of pictures, she wrote, "Happy 40th birthday! so glad we got to celebrate with you!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, shared a cute black and white photo from their childhood that also features the late Raj Kapoor. Sharing the photo, Bebo wrote, "Sister sledge. Happy birthday beautiful Ridz."

Well, looks like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had a special 40th birthday surrounded by her closest cousins and family members. Here's wishing her a very happy birthday!

