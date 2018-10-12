Inside Photos: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena and Janhvi party together

bollywood

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena with sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor celebrated Tanya Ghavri's birthday

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor with birthday girl, Tanya Ghavri. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

To beat away the mid-week blues, Bollywood celebrities resorted to partying to celebrate stylist Tanya Ghavri's birthday. The stars, who partied hard were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak. Apart from them, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also spotted together for this bash.

Off late, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been frequently spotted together at public events. They also attended Lakme Fashion Week and designer Sandeep Khosla's bash over the weekend. Their spottings together has added fuel to the chatter, but they don't seem to care. Earlier, there have been instances when Arjun and Malaika have entered and exited same parties at odd timings just to shoo away rumours and speculations.

Coming back to Tanya's birthday bash, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen having a gala time with Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. In one of the videos surfaced online, Janhvi is seen tying the balloons as tiara on Jacqueline's forehead. A boomerang video also sees Jacqueline and Kareena acing their pout games.



Stylist Tanya Ghavri with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Picture Courtest: Instagram

Kareena's red hot asymmetrical off-shoulder dress has become talk of the town, while Janhvi Kapoor looked uber-chic in denim jackets and loops. Malaika looked stunning in her silver attire, and Amrita stole the show in a black velvet figure hugging dress. On the other hand, Jacqueline opted for high waist jeans and one-shoulder black top with frills.

Take a look at photos and videos:

View this post on Instagram @therealkarismakapoor @poonamdamania @tanghavri âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onOct 11, 2018 at 11:59pm PDT

