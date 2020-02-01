Inside Photos: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor have a blast at Amrita Arora's 42nd birthday bash
Amrita Arora and her girl gang obviously had a fun party planned for her birthday and they were joined by Malaika Arora's beau Arjun Kapoor as well.
Yesterday, Amrita Arora Ladak turned 42. Sister Malaika shared a snapshot with buddy Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrote, "Happy birthday my Amu, Amzu, Amolla, Amutti, Ams... all names of endearment because we love you. PS: Now, don't cry and get emotional (sic)." Bebo refers to bestie Amu as her 'sweet darling."
Amrita Arora and her girl gang obviously had a fun party planned for her birthday and they were joined by Malaika Arora's beau Arjun Kapoor as well. The Ishaqzaade actor shared a photo with Bebo who looked fabulous in an animal print dress with a glass of wine in her hand.
View this post on Instagram
Blow a kiss ð , Fire a gun ð« Bebo’s always got Me to Lean On ð
Malaika Arora and Amrita's best friend Mallika Bhat shared a few moments from the birthday party on their Instagram stories. Take a look!
Birthday girl Amrita Arora looked stunning in a chic black off-shoulder dress paired with hot pink pumps. Amrita posed with husband Shakeel Ladak for a few pictures at the party.
Malaika Arora looked fantastic in her shimmery gold mini dress that she teamed with thigh-high red boots, while Karisma Kapoor was stylish in a polka dot dress. Amrita's squad sure looked in an incredible mood and let their hair down like they always do when they party!
Amrita Arora may have turned 42, but the actress looks like she's been ageing in reverse!
-
Amrita Arora, born on January 31, 1978, celebrates her 42nd birthday today. Looking at her pictures one would think that the actress is ageing in reverse! (All pictures/Amrita Arora's Instagram account)
-
Amrita Arora married businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009 and shares two kids with him - sons Azaan and Rayaan.
-
Amrita Arora is extremely close to sister Malaika Arora and is frequently seen out and about with her. Besides Malaika, Amrita also hangs out with besties Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. The girl gang is known for its wild parties and vacations together.
-
Amrita shares a warm bond with Saif Ali Khan too and is a regular fixture at the Khans' and Kapoors' Diwali and Christmas parties, and other family functions.
-
Amrita Arora started off her career as a VJ before entering Bollywood. She featured in shows like Housefull and Chill Out.
-
Here's another picture of Amrita Arora partying with Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Neha Dhupia. From luncheons to dinner parties and club hopping, Amrita Arora sure knows how to let her hair down!
-
Don't the BFFs look amazing in this photo? Amrita and Kareena Kapoor Khan are extremely close friends. From gymming to partying together and even discussing pregnancy plans, these two go way back and share the perfect friendship.
-
Did you know that on her 40th birthday, Amrita Arora cut an adult-themed cake? From the pictures that soon went viral, we could see that it sure was a wild affair.
Pictured: Amrita with Arjun Rampal
-
This is a picture from the aforementioned birthday party. The theme of the party was boho chic complemented with a headgear. Amrita sure looks stunning in the feathered headgear and blingy outfit!
Pictured: With Sohail Khan's wife, Seema Khan
-
Spotted here with husband Shakeel, bestie Karisma Kapoor and other friends, Amrita Arora looks in her comfort zone and happy. The fringed dress looks quite chic on her, don't you think so?
-
This snap shows how in sync the Arora sisters are. Amrita and Malaika pose for a cosy picture together wearing gorgeous shimmery outfits. This picture was apparently taken at a party at Natasha Poonawalla's residence.
-
Hubby Shakeel Ladak frequently accompanies Amrita to parties and outings with her girl gang. He has also become fast friends with the ladies.
-
Amrita Arora is a part of most of the starry bashes of B-town. At 42, Amrita can give younger women a run for their money with her vitality and enthusiasm. Also, Amrita is absolutely fit and manages to stay in shape despite all the parties and outings!
-
Even after pregnancy, it didn't take long for her to return to her original self. Wondering how she managed to do that? Amrita had told mid-day back then, "I started slow and steady by alternating weight training, cardio and yoga. I decided that I'll not kill myself in trying to get back to my original self."
Pictured: With sister Malaika and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma
-
"But let me tell you that after a baby, a woman's metabolism is excellent, which actually helps her lose weight if done in the right way," she concluded.
Pictured: Amrita parties with Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades
-
Amrita seen here chilling with Hollywood star Elizabeth Hurley. Doesn't Amrita have her party style down pat?
-
Amrita's girl gang is just one big sisterhood and they can't stay away from each other for long. The pictures she regularly shares on social media are proof that she and her friends know how to rock a party!
-
Here's wishing party animal Amrita Arora a very happy birthday!
Pictured: With Shweta Bachchan Nanda
Awara Paagal Deewana actress Amrita Arora Ladak celebrates her 42nd birthday today. The actress, who's married to businessman Shakeel Ladak and has two kids Azaan and Rayaan, loves to party and chill with her friends and family. On Amrita's special day, let's take a look at some of her best party pictures that she's shared on Instagram!
