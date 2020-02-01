Inside Photos: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor have a blast at Amrita Arora's 42nd birthday bash

Yesterday, Amrita Arora Ladak turned 42. Sister Malaika shared a snapshot with buddy Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrote, "Happy birthday my Amu, Amzu, Amolla, Amutti, Ams... all names of endearment because we love you. PS: Now, don't cry and get emotional (sic)." Bebo refers to bestie Amu as her 'sweet darling."

Amrita Arora and her girl gang obviously had a fun party planned for her birthday and they were joined by Malaika Arora's beau Arjun Kapoor as well. The Ishaqzaade actor shared a photo with Bebo who looked fabulous in an animal print dress with a glass of wine in her hand.

Malaika Arora and Amrita's best friend Mallika Bhat shared a few moments from the birthday party on their Instagram stories. Take a look!

Birthday girl Amrita Arora looked stunning in a chic black off-shoulder dress paired with hot pink pumps. Amrita posed with husband Shakeel Ladak for a few pictures at the party.

Malaika Arora looked fantastic in her shimmery gold mini dress that she teamed with thigh-high red boots, while Karisma Kapoor was stylish in a polka dot dress. Amrita's squad sure looked in an incredible mood and let their hair down like they always do when they party!

Amrita Arora may have turned 42, but the actress looks like she's been ageing in reverse!

