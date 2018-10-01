Inside Photos: Neha Dhupia's baby shower was a fun affair

bollywood

Neha Dhupia sported a pristine white dress with quirky yellow footwear, and the look of the mother-to-be was topped with a tiara. Her husband Angad Bedi looked dapper in a semi-formal look.

Angad Bedi hosted a baby shower for his wife, Neha Dhupia. Bedi took to Instagram to post pictures on his Instagram Story from the baby shower, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Amrita Arora, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Soha Ali Khan, actor Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavna Pandey, singer Sophie Chaudhary, and producer-director Karan Johar were some of those who attended the function.

One of the pictures showed Neha cutting a cake to mark the occasion. Neha sported a pristine white dress with quirky yellow footwear, and the look of the mother-to-be was topped with a tiara. Her husband Angad Bedi looked dapper in a semi-formal look. The couple was all smiles as they await their bundle of joy's arrival with excitement.



The picture, which was shared by Sophie Chaudhary, was captioned 'Cuties @nehadhupia @angadbedi' followed by a baby emoji.

Take a look at all the fun photos from the baby shower event right here:



The two actors surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May. They confirmed Neha's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

In an interview to IANS, Angad said he is confident that marriage and starting a family will help him become a better actor and help him have a lot more empathy.

"I am equally looking forward to spending a lot of time with Neha and our newborn baby," he added.

