Inside photos of Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar's 75th birthday celebration

Karan Johar celebrated his mother, Hiroo Johar's 75th birthday in a remarkable way! Kajol, whose relationship hit a rough patch with Karan a few years ago, was also seen in high spirits at the party



Karan Johar's mom Hiroo Johar with her grandchildren, Roohi and Yash on her 75th birthday.

Karan Johar made mother Hiroo Johar 's 75th birthday a day to remember. The celebration was kept at a five-star hotel in Bandra. The venue was decorated with Hiroo Johar's favourite flowers, a profusion of pink and purple, but the celebrations had already begun a night prior as a cake was cut at Karan's residence to the birthday song at the stroke of midnight.



Hiroo Johar's 75th birthday invite

Some of the guests like Rani Mukerji, along with several others like Kajol and sister Tanishaa Mukerji, Natasha Poonawala, Tina Ambani, Kareena Kapoor Khan returned the following day. Amongst others who attended Hiroo Johar's special day were Karan's student Sidharth Malhotra, Shabana Azmi with Javed Akhtar who sang songs, veteran actress Waheeda Rehman, Shobha Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan who returned with mom Jaya and daughter Navya Naveli and Karan's bestie Manish Malhotra.



Kajol, Mickey Contractor, and Karan Johar

"The party kicked off at around 1 pm. On the menu were Hiroo's favorite Chinese and Indian dishes. She cut a three-tier cake which was preceded by the screening of an audio-visual chronicling moment from Karan's childhood days to Hiroo Johar's latest pictures with her grandchildren, Yash and Roohi. The twins joined in for the cake cutting," informed a guest.



Kajal Anand with Roohi Johar, Gauri Khan's mother and Karan Johar with Yash in his arms

The guest said that singer Zarir Warden of One Empire band performed Hiroo's favourite Elvis Presley hits while Sonu Nigam kept the revellers entertained for an hour, cajoling Waheeda, Honey Irani, Shabana and Javed to join him on stage.



Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Niranjan Iyengar, Kajol and Karan Johar

"Sonu sang songs like Lag Ja Gale, Kal Ho Na Ho and Gaata Rahe Mera Dil among other evergreen chartbusters, a song list that had been put together by Karan Johar himself. He had requested Sonu to perform live two months ago and both his mother and he got teary-eyed when Sonu crooned the Kal Ho Na Ho title track and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath. Kajol and Tanisha cheered and danced to the lively tracks," added the source.



Manish Malhotra, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar and Niranjan Iyengar

Shabana Azmi sang Ajeeb Daasatan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. She had spontaneously joined Sonu and it was hardly a performance. "Hiroo loves Hindi film songs and Sonu was marvelous. We were clapping, cheering and doing Shammi Kapoor movements or so we thought!" says Shabana Azmi.

"What the guests made of it is best not revealed," she laughed, adding that Hiroo and Javed have been friends for years and she fondly calls him Jadu which only his close friends do and he loves her. "I know her largely through him. She is spontaneous, warm and I love Karan's relationship with her because they are forever taking the mickey out of each other and yet love each other madly."

