Inside Photos: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's engagement ceremony was a dreamy affair

television

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's engagement and mehendi ceremony's photos and videos are dominating social media

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ Fanclubs

Reality show's champion Prince Narula and actress Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to walk down the aisle on Friday, October 11. Before the much-awaited day of their life arrived, the former Bigg Boss contestants indulged in a typical Punjabi style mehendi and engagement ceremony. The photos and videos from the celebrations have already started circulating on social media, and it narrates the tale of their dreamy affair filled with happiness. For Yuvika, all this was nothing but a fairytale!

For the engagement ceremony, Yuvika Chaudhary was seen in a beautiful mesh maroon gown. She accentuated her look with a gold choker and nude make-up. Needless to say, she looked ethereal. Whereas Prince Narula looked elegant in a white 'bandhgala' sherwani.

Here's glimpse from the engagement ceremony, where the actors exchange rings while the pandit is busy chanting 'mantras'.

View this post on Instagram Styled by @junejasanchi Outfit @payalkeyalofficial makeup Glamblush_makeup A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary) onOct 10, 2018 at 10:45pm PDT

Prior to this function, the couple had a ball at their mehendi ceremony too. The henna drawn on her hands narrated hers and Prince Narula's love story. Dressed in a mint green lehenga and curled tresses, she completed the look with floral jewellery.

The couple looked extremely happy as they were seen dancing their hearts out and the loving chemistry between them is just unmissable! He had shared a lovely picture along with the actor captioning it, "Thank you baby thank you so much still can't sink in me that you said yes to me and you're mine forever now lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehendi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera Prince [sic]."

Prince Narula rose to fame after his successive wins in reality shows, MTV Roadies X2 and Splitsvilla 8. He later participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 9, which also had Yuvika. Prince Narula emerged as the winner of this show, too, and love blossomed for these two inside the Bigg Boss house. Whereas Yuvika was seen in Om Shanti Om, Naughty @ 40 and had participated in India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj.

The couple has been sharing their pre-wedding photoshoot and details on their social media accounts. Their wedding invite is as uber cool as the couple itself, which has been designed by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding card designer.

Also Read: Here's A Sneak-Peek Into Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's Wedding Attire

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates