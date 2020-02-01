Inside Photos: Simran Kaur Mundi ties the knot with beau Gurickk Maan in a grand ceremony

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actress and former Miss India Universe Simran Kaur Mundi has finally taken the plunge and got hitched to her longtime beau Gurickk Maan, who's the son of popular singer Gurdass Mann. Simran Kaur and Gurickk got married in a lavish ceremony in Patiala, surrounded by close friends and family. A few of Simran and Gurickk's friends including Diljit Dosanjh and Sonnalli Seygall shared a few moments from the ceremony. Take a look!

These photos from Simran Kaur Mundi's Mehendi ceremony are too cute. Where in one picture the groom tries his hand at putting henna on the bride's hand, the second picture shows just why you need your close friends around on your special days.

If you heard the story of how Simran and Gurickk first met and fell in love, you'd be impressed with Gurickk! Apparently, he met Simran Kaur at a racing track, where he was also participating.

What happened then was Gurickk crashed out in the first lap itself. He then approached Simran and said it was because of her that he got distracted and asked her out. Simran gave in to his boyish charm and the two got together!

Doesn't Simran look utterly gorgeous in her bridal trousseau? Fully decked out in a beautiful velvet embellished lehenga and tons of jewellery, Simran Kaur Mundi looks like the perfect bride.





Picture/Pallav Paliwal

Gurickk, too, looks dashing in his traditional ensemble as he poses for pictures with his new bride. His mustard kurta and powder blue turban complemented Simran's lehenga perfectly. Did you know, popular singers Harshdeep Kaur and Badshah performed at their Sangeet ceremony?



Picture/Pallav Paliwal

Simran Kaur Mundi made her acting debut in the Hindi film Jo Hum Chahein in 2011. She was crowned Miss India Universe in 2008. Simran was also seen in the Punjabi film Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin, the Telugu film Potugadu, the Hindi film U, Me Aur Ghar, and others.

