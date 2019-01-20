Inside Pics: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan have fun at Punit Malhotra's birthday bash

bollywood

Student of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra threw a lavish birthday bash for the industry insiders, and it was a star-studded one

Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and Punit Malhotra with a friend. Picture Courtey: Punit Malhotra's Instagram account.

Director Punit Malhotra celebrated his 37th birthday in a grand manner. The who's who of Bollywood gathered at his Bandra residence to shower their best wishes on the Student of The Year 2 director. His proteges, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday added the desired spunk to the party. Apart from them, Janhvi Kapoor with Khushi Kapoor, rapper-singer Badshah, Parineeti Chopra, Farah Khan, Vaani Kapoor and others were seen making merry.

Janhvi Kapoor looked sassy in a denim skirt and white corset blouse, while Parineeti opted for an all-white separates. Needless to say, they both stole the show with their fashion choices. Ananya Panday also stole the limelight in a velvet green sportswear. Her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan was also present at the bash along with Sonakshi Sinha, Bunty Sachdeva, Sanjay Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

The birthday boy took to his Instagram account to share some inside fun pictures. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Positivity ðÂ¤£ @shradhasalla @shekharravjiani A post shared by Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) onJan 19, 2019 at 9:38pm PST

View this post on Instagram #aboutlastnight #smilingman @duttsanjay @pareshghelani @punitdmalhotra A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onJan 19, 2019 at 10:49pm PST

Not only Punit but Parineeti Chopra, Badshah, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and others shared some special and fun moments from the bash on their Instagram story.



The pictures have been sourced from celebrity Instagram accounts.

Now that's how you rock and roll at a birthday party!

Also Read: Tara Sutaria birthday bash: Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna attend

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates