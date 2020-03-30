Search

Inside Pictures: Ahil Sharma's fourth birthday celebration was indeed a grand affair

Published: Mar 30, 2020, 13:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's son, Ahil Sharma turns four, the occasion had to be brought in with as much grandeur as possible! Check out the inside pictures!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Atul Agnihotri
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Atul Agnihotri

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma tied the knot on November 18, 2014, and were blessed with a baby boy Ahil on March 30, 2016. Today, the baby turns four and we knew there would be a grand celebration and the Khan family kept their promise intact and brought in the occasion with as much grandeur as possible.

Atul Agnihotri took to his Instagram account and shared some inside pictures that had the entire family together and even his uncle and Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan. We will come to papa Aayush Sharma's post but how about you see the pictures first!

Have a look at them right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#HappiestBirthday #Ahil #4yrs â¤ï¸ Wish you love laughter and happiness always @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) onMar 29, 2020 at 10:07pm PDT

Now coming to daddy dearest. He shared some unseen and adorable pictures of his son and wrote a long post that was straight from r heart. It's a post every father should read and even every son. Read it right here:

Also, given he is Salman Khan's nephew, how could the actor's fan-clubs stay away from sharing some videos and pictures of the child. It showed him with Khan and Katrina Kaif. Take a look right here:

And there was another adorable throwback video where he could be seen in a cute moment with Salman. You all must have seen this, right?:

Well, it was a grand celebration indeed, wasn't it?

