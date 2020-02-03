Inside Pictures: Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra host a grand wedding reception!

It's celebration time for the Kapoor and Jain family of Bollywood since Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra got married and as expected, had to announce to the whole world in all style and sass. You all may have already seen the Mehendi pictures that were nothing less than spectacular. Even more stylish and sizzling were the Sangeet pictures that were filled with vibrancy and happiness.

And now, it was time for the grand wedding reception that was unquestionably supposed to be star-studded. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani, as usual, oozed elegance and grace when they also arrive to wish the couple.

Take a look:



Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani/Picture Courtesy: Satej Shinde

Trust Anil Kapoor to pull off any look with effortless ease. The actor wasn't seen in a traditional avatar but was wearing a black suit but looked dapper in that too, check it out:



Anil Kapoor/Picture Courtesy: Satej Shinde

Look, who's slaying like a boss! Sanjay Kapoor arrives with wife Maheep Sandhu and daughter Shanaya Kapoor and the mother-daughter duo kill it, literally:



Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Sandhu/Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Tara Sutaria, who's dating Aadar Jain, was also expected to grace the occasion and she does, in what is her best outing yet, elegant and poised:



Tara Sutaria/Picture Courtesy: Satej Shinde

Reema Jain also arrives for the reception and accompanying her are Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain. By the way, isn't the groom looking hot? Take a look:



Reema Jain with Armaan Jain/Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

And here comes Karisma Kapoor, killing it again with her looks, beauty, and that Pink sari. She was truly the highlight of the Mehendi and the Sangeet too:



Karisma Kapoor/Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

