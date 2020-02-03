Search

Inside Pictures: Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra host a grand wedding reception!

Updated: Feb 03, 2020, 21:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In what is already one of the grandest events of the year, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra hosted a grand wedding reception and the inside pictures cannot be missed!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Kareena Kapoor Khan Fan-Club
Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Kareena Kapoor Khan Fan-Club

It's celebration time for the Kapoor and Jain family of Bollywood since Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra got married and as expected, had to announce to the whole world in all style and sass. You all may have already seen the Mehendi pictures that were nothing less than spectacular. Even more stylish and sizzling were the Sangeet pictures that were filled with vibrancy and happiness.

And now, it was time for the grand wedding reception that was unquestionably supposed to be star-studded. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani, as usual, oozed elegance and grace when they also arrive to wish the couple.

Take a look:

Armaan Jain Weddimg Reception
Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani/Picture Courtesy: Satej Shinde

Trust Anil Kapoor to pull off any look with effortless ease. The actor wasn't seen in a traditional avatar but was wearing a black suit but looked dapper in that too, check it out:

Armaan Jain Weddimg Reception
Anil Kapoor/Picture Courtesy: Satej Shinde

Look, who's slaying like a boss! Sanjay Kapoor arrives with wife Maheep Sandhu and daughter Shanaya Kapoor and the mother-daughter duo kill it, literally:

Armaan Jain Weddimg Reception
Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Sandhu/Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Tara Sutaria, who's dating Aadar Jain, was also expected to grace the occasion and she does, in what is her best outing yet, elegant and poised:

Armaan Jain Weddimg Reception
Tara Sutaria/Picture Courtesy: Satej Shinde

Reema Jain also arrives for the reception and accompanying her are Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain. By the way, isn't the groom looking hot? Take a look:

Armaan Jain Weddimg Reception
Reema Jain with Armaan Jain/Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

And here comes Karisma Kapoor, killing it again with her looks, beauty, and that Pink sari. She was truly the highlight of the Mehendi and the Sangeet too:

Armaan Jain Weddimg Reception
Karisma Kapoor/Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK