Inside Pictures: Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch, a grand, glittery affair, as always

Dabboo Ratnani is arguably the biggest and the most popular celebrity photographer we have in Bollywood. There's no one in Bollywood that hasn't been captured by his meticulous eyes and the magic of his lenses.

His world-famous Calendar Launch, which happens at the beginning of the year, was back with all the glitz, glamour, and razzmatazz, and that too in its 21st annual year. It was expected to be a starry night and it was.

Let's start with the traditional family pose, where the man posed with wife Manisha Ratnani, and his children- Kiara, Myrah, and Shivaan. The family truly looks adorable:



Dabboo Ratnani with family: Picture Courtesy/Satej Shinde

And joining them was the iconic and ageless diva, Rekha, who religiously makes time to wish Ratnani every year. The gang just gets cooler:



Dabboo Ratnani with family and Rekha: Picture Courtesy/Satej Shinde

And here's another pose of the diva with the Ratnani family:



Rekha with Dabboo Ratnani and family: Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

And here is a photo of the actress posing for the paparazzi and as stated above, she refuses to age:



Rekha: Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

But if you see in the background, you'll get a glimpse of this year's calendar and how stars have shot and posed for the prestigious Bollywood calendar. And we cannot take our eyes off Bhumi Pednekar, who will surely set the temperature ablaze with her sizzling pose.

Ratnani also shared a picture of Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar, who was looking gorgeous in the black dress she was wearing:

Vidya Balan also graced the occasion and here she gets clicked in a candid conversation with Ratnani's children:



Vidya Balan: Picture Courtesy/Satej Shinde

Another actress who's likely to steal the show with her pose is Anushka Sharma. She may be away from films, but it's hard for her to stay away from her fans, and this is something for them. A fan club of the actress took to its Instagram account to unveil her look and she looks really beautiful, take a look:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates