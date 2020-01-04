Inside Pictures: Deepika Padukone indulges in some pre-birthday celebrations with Chhapaak team and the media

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's a double whammy for Deepika Padukone, or should we say triple? First, she's all set to celebrate her 34th birthday tomorrow on January 5, second, her upcoming film Chhapaak is making all the right noises and has all the chances to do well, both critically and commercially.

And most crucially, she celebrated her birthday in advance with her director Meghna Gulzar, co-star Vikrant Massey, and the entire group of the paparazzi. As usual, she looked gorgeous and ravishing. Let's start from the beginning. She arrived with Gulzar and Massey in style and photographer Yogen Shah uploaded a video on Instagram.

Every year, Padukone does something unique to celebrate her birthday but 2020 seems to be the best one to date. As far as the D-Day is concerned, she's flying to Lucknow with her director and actor to celebrate her birthday with the acid-attack survivors. Well, now that's quite an initiative!

