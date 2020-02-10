Inside Pictures: Fans unleash their madness as the Malang cast catches the film's reaction at a theatre

Malang seems to have taken the audiences by a storm and they are showering love in abundance. Disha Patani's hot avatar is making all the waves and it is her performance which is also winning all across! Recently, the actress, along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, visited the Gaiety Galaxy theatre and interacted with the fans there. And, the frenzy for the team was real!

Testimony of the same was the recent theatre visit where the Malang actress was spotted greeting her fans who were cheering and hooting as soon as she stepped in. Indeed a live-wire, actress Disha Patani seemed ecstatic by the response seen like never before.

Take a look at her picture where she was arriving in full style:

The city theatre saw immense fan frenzy where Disha was surrounded by the sea of fans who were blown away by her character and the X-factor she brought to the film. The fans could not keep calm and were all excited to see the actress who was truly setting the screen on fire in front of them, as well. That's not all, even Aditya Roy Kapur created a lot of frenzy upon his arrival. A fan club of the actor posted a video and as the tagline of the film says- Unleash The Madness, here's the madness:

And here are two more pictures where Kunal Kemmu and Kaur struggle to reach their cars as the fans have gone completely crazy for selfies and glimpses of the stars:

The film is doing well at the box-office and should be a success for the entire team!

