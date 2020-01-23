Inside Pictures: Get ready to see Ranveer Singh like never before in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh is known to sink his teeth into his characters to the point of becoming them. We all know the prep that went behind creating the monster that Alauddin Khilji was in Padmaavat, or the man of the slums, Murad, from Gully Boy. The man has pulled off some of the most complex characters with ease and glee.

And now, he's all set to star in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a comedy that revolves around the life of a Gujarati businessman. The actor recently jetted off to the state for the film's shoot and some pictures surfaced on social media. And as always, he seems to have become the character he's essaying on the celluloid.

Not much is known about the film in terms of plot, but it seems it's going to be completely new for him and even the production house. Singh is far removed from the glossy and glittery world YRF is known for, and this seems another heartfelt film from the banner, on the lines of Rocket Singh, Band Baaja Baaraat, and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Boman Irani has been roped in to play the role of Singh's father and he said in an interview recently that working with him is always fun. In case you didn't know, Singh and Irani are uniting for Kabir Khan's 83 as well. Irani also said the father-son dynamics shown in the film are far from conventional, describing the script as a rare find.

Talking about the Gujarat schedule, a source had commented earlier this month, "It is an extensive shooting schedule in the heartland of Gujarat. All details are being kept under wrap because crucial portions of the film are going to be shot in the state.

Ranveer has a huge fan following in Gujarat as he has mesmerised them with his performances and there is an expectation that massive crowds will fill up shooting locations. The production team wants to shoot as smoothly as possible and are being light lipped about the venues."

Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame has been roped in to play his love interest. The release date of the film hasn't been announced but it seems Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be fun!

