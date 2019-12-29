Inside pictures: Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi celebrate Anshula Kapoor's birthday in style

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor turned 27 on Sunday. Her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor along with brother Arjun Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor, and close friend Tanisha Santoshi hosted a grand house party for the birthday girl at her residence in Bandra.

Pictures and videos from the birthday party have gone viral on the Internet. In one of the videos shared by Janhvi's fan club, Anshula can be seen cutting a cake while her family members can be seen singing the birthday song. For the party, Janhvi looked super cute in her purple dress, while Khushi had opted for a white tank top and black jacket. Shanaya had donned a black tank top and trousers for the occasion, while Arjun was seen in his casual avatar. Check out the video:

In another video shared by the fan club, we can see Arjun and Khushi engaged in fun banter with Maheep and Jahaan.

Maheep also shared inside pictures from the birthday bash on her Instagram account. In one of the videos, Janhvi can be seen giving a sweet message for her sister.

Janhvi also shared pictures of the party. In the pictures, we can see Khushi feeding cake to her sister.

Anshula and Arjun are Boney Kapoor's children from his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. In 1996, he married Sridevi, with whom he had two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in Dubai.

