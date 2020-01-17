Inside Pictures: Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash was all about nostalgia

Legendary writer and poet Javed Akhtar turns 75 today on January 17, but celebrations began with a string of bashes, particularly this Bollywood-themed party. It was a Bollywood-themed party where everyone was dressed as iconic Hindi film characters and you cannot miss the inside pictures.

Shefali Shah shared a series of Instagram stories, who was also a part of the celebrations, shared a long post wishing Akhtar on his birthday and said- "A very happy birthday Javed Sahab. One of the most intelligent, intellectual, deep, poetic, profound people with the most wicked sense of humour I know. You are truly JADU. Feel honoured and privileged that you are a part of our life. Just FYI the birthday party theme was Bollywood King and Queen. No prizes for guessing who won hands down. [sic]"

Can you guess who is dressed as who? Take a look at these two pictures right here:

Given Akhtar had some of his most celebrating works in the 70s in the form of Zanjeer, Sholay, and Don, it is evident the guests channelled that era for the party. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram story to wish him a happy birthday.

He posted a fantastically cool picture where both the men could be posing for a selfie, have a look:

Then came his picture with two lovely ladies- Nandita Das and Shabana Azmi, and Azmi was truly looking like a diva who has straight stepped out of the era of the 70s. Take a look:

It was indeed a grand celebration where everyone let their hair down and had a blast. Given it was the legendary writer and poet's 75th birthday, the occasion was all the more special for the family and everyone in Bollywood who has admired him for his contribution to Hindi Cinema.

Here comes a solo pose of Azmi and Malhotra, and as the designer's caption says- The duo is All Dressed Up! This is truly a Retro Pose:

Also channeling her retro side was Akhtar's daughter and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. She truly looks like a Bollywood heroine from the 70s and her pose says so.

Boney Kapoor paid a tribute to the dancing sensation of that era and one of the most charming actors of Hindi Cinema, Shammi Kapoor. This is his striking pose with Malhotra:

And reminding us of the fashion and style of the 70s, made popular by iconic actresses like Zeenat Aman and Praveen Babi, is Shibani Dandekar. She looks really beautiful as she strikes a pose with Manish Malhotra. Have a look:

Javed Akhtar's birthday celebration was indeed grand and gorgeous. And we hope we can have more such themed-parties in Bollywood!

