Inside Pictures: Jennifer Aniston has a perfect Thanksgiving with ex-husband Justin Theroux and Jimmy Kimmel

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jennifer Aniston celebrated this year's Thanksgiving with ex-husband Justin Theroux and Jimmy Kimmel. It was indeed a grand celebration as it was attended by a lot of her former co-stars and friends from the fraternity. Celebs like her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett attended the Thanksgiving bash.

The highlight of the dinner bash was Aniston making enchiladas and the actress had a rather funny and amusing take to it. She took to her Instagram account and wrote- Ok Jimmy Kimmel, here are your Friendsgiving enchiladas.

Take a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas. A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) onNov 28, 2019 at 4:23am PST

And then came the selfie of the night when all the friends posted together for a group picture. A fan club of Aniston took to its Instagram account and shared the post, have a look right here:

Also, Jimmy Kimmel took to his Instagram account and shared an interview with the actress and captioned it- When Jimmy's Friendsgiving feelings were revealed. In case you have been following his show, you might be knowing what really happened during this interview, in case not, have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive) onNov 29, 2019 at 7:29am PST

It seems there's no one that can rival Hollywood celebrities when it comes to grand celebrations. As far as Aniston is concerned, she debuted on Instagram a few months ago and immediately became everyone's hot favourite. It seems her popular sitcom Friends can never be forgotten!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates