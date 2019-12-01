MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Inside Pictures: Jennifer Aniston has a perfect Thanksgiving with ex-husband Justin Theroux and Jimmy Kimmel

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 15:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Jennifer Aniston celebrated this year's Thanksgiving with ex-husband Justin Theroux and Jimmy Kimmel in a grand celebration

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Jennifer Aniston
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston celebrated this year's Thanksgiving with ex-husband Justin Theroux and Jimmy Kimmel. It was indeed a grand celebration as it was attended by a lot of her former co-stars and friends from the fraternity. Celebs like her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett attended the Thanksgiving bash.

The highlight of the dinner bash was Aniston making enchiladas and the actress had a rather funny and amusing take to it. She took to her Instagram account and wrote- Ok Jimmy Kimmel, here are your Friendsgiving enchiladas.

Take a look at the post right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) onNov 28, 2019 at 4:23am PST

And then came the selfie of the night when all the friends posted together for a group picture. A fan club of Aniston took to its Instagram account and shared the post, have a look right here:

Also, Jimmy Kimmel took to his Instagram account and shared an interview with the actress and captioned it- When Jimmy's Friendsgiving feelings were revealed. In case you have been following his show, you might be knowing what really happened during this interview, in case not, have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive) onNov 29, 2019 at 7:29am PST

It seems there's no one that can rival Hollywood celebrities when it comes to grand celebrations. As far as Aniston is concerned, she debuted on Instagram a few months ago and immediately became everyone's hot favourite. It seems her popular sitcom Friends can never be forgotten!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK