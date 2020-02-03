Inside Pictures: Karisma Kapoor looked like a dream from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's Sangeet ceremony

If you thought Karisma Kapoor stole the show at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's Mehendi ceremony with her ravishing pictures, which she did, wait till you see her pictures from the couple's Sangeet ceremony.

If the Mehendi ceremony was all about popping up Yellow, Kapoor opted to channel Red for this occasion. Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a collection of four pictures and captioned it- Red.

It seems she stole the show at the Sangeet too, take a look right here:

And then came an adorable picture from inside the party where she could be seen dancing with Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra, and of course, her daughter, Samaira Kapur. They all could be seen dancing and letting her hair down. Take a look:

And then in one of her Instagram stories, she posed with the couple and wrote- Favourites Forever. Anissa looked gorgeous in that green traditional attire whereas Armaan slew in his look as well. And of course, we have already spoken about Kapoor's red dress:

Akanksha Malhotra also shared her own sets of pictures and they look lovely. She captioned them- GlamFamJam. Take a look at them:

And then came the most beautiful post that said- When 4 generations of enterprising women look like. Professional Posers subject to availability and inclination. Check it out right here:

Bridal makeup artist Shradha Luthra shared a video where the Kapoor and Jain family, including Armaan and Anissa, could be seen dancing to the beats of the Dholak, letter their hair down, and enjoying to the fullest in a very special occasion. The event looked indeed grand and great:

Well, now we are keenly waiting for the couple's wedding and we hope it happens soon!

