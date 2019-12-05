MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Inside Pictures: KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit throw a grand birthday bash for daughter, Ayra

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 08:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter, Ayra, turned one on December 3, and the couple threw a lavish party to celebrate the occasion.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Radhika Pandit Fan Club
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Radhika Pandit Fan Club

Trust entertainment celebrities to throw lavish and grand bashes, be it their films' success parties, their birthday celebrations, or the celebrations of their children. And the same thing happened recently when KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter, Ayra, turned one. Given it was a very special occasion, the parents gave the bash a larger-than-life touch.

A fan club of Radhika took to its Instagram account and shared tons of pictures and videos that gave us an insider view of the celebrations. Here you can see people arranging the decorations.

Take a look:

Here's a video of the birthday girl cutting her grand cake in the presence of her family and all the guests:

Here's an adorable photo of Radhika with Ayra and the post itself says- No caption needed:

And here's another cute picture of the birthday girl with father and Superstar Yash, who rocks his heavily-bearded look:

Talking about the picture of the evening, Ayra, Yash, and Radhika pose together for a perfect family picture:

Sometimes, while playing with children, you have to awaken the child inside you, and that's exactly what Yash and Radhika can be seen doing as they enjoy the swings usually reserved for children:

Here's another picture of Yash, Radhika, and Ayra and the birthday cake still continues to hold our attention:

Well, it can be argued this was easily one of the grandest birthday celebrations we have seen! On the work front, Yash is gearing up for KGF: Chapter 2, which stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK