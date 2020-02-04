Inside Pictures: Mira Rajput Kapoor slays in pink for her friend's pre-wedding party!

Mira Rajput Kapoor always manages to establish some major fashion goals and her recent outing was no less. It was the pre-wedding party of her close friend and she slew in Pink.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture and looked ravishing, to say the least. Well, she can easily give a lot of Bollywood actors a run for their money.

Here’s it:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onFeb 2, 2020 at 3:38am PST

A fan club of Shahid Kapoor also shared a few pictures of Mira and they are no less, take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #mirakapoor âÂ¤ #shahidkapoor #mirakapoor A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@world_of_shahidkapoor) onFeb 3, 2020 at 5:53pm PST

Mira also shared a few pictures from her Instagram story that only suggest it was a memorable evening. Here they are:

The friend in question is Sejal Kukreja, and Mira had shared a picture with her on Instagram a few days ago where she wrote- We will never be third wheels. Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram We will never be third wheels ðÂÂ¯‍âÂÂï¸Â A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onFeb 1, 2020 at 12:08am PST

Sejal and Mira have been friends since college and she even posted a picture with her girl gang and captioned it- College Sweethearts:

View this post on Instagram College Sweethearts <3 A post shared by Sejal Kukreja (@sejalkukreja) onSep 27, 2019 at 3:12am PDT

Isn't Mira just gorgeous?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates