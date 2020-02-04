Inside Pictures: Mira Rajput Kapoor slays in pink for her friend's pre-wedding party!
Mira Rajput Kapoor can surely establish some major fashion goals as she slays in pink for her friend's pre-wedding party.
Mira Rajput Kapoor always manages to establish some major fashion goals and her recent outing was no less. It was the pre-wedding party of her close friend and she slew in Pink.
Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture and looked ravishing, to say the least. Well, she can easily give a lot of Bollywood actors a run for their money.
A fan club of Shahid Kapoor also shared a few pictures of Mira and they are no less, take a look right here:
Mira also shared a few pictures from her Instagram story that only suggest it was a memorable evening. Here they are:
The friend in question is Sejal Kukreja, and Mira had shared a picture with her on Instagram a few days ago where she wrote- We will never be third wheels. Take a look right here:
Sejal and Mira have been friends since college and she even posted a picture with her girl gang and captioned it- College Sweethearts:
Isn't Mira just gorgeous?
