Inside Pictures: Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah have a gala time at the Golden Globe 2020

If you thought it was only Priyanka Chopra who made to the Golden Globe Awards 2020 from the Hindi film industry, straight away dive into the Instagram accounts of Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah. Yes, the couple that recently tied the knot also graced the prestigious event and shared multiple pictures on their respective accounts.

Both Shah and Batra have a towering persona and look truly dapper in whatever they wear. Their respective persona and aura on the celluloid have always been larger-than-life, and it was appropriate they gave their best and dressed as meticulously as possible. Their pictures are truly drool-worthy.

First, here's Batra's post where she slays her look for the event and writes she had an awesome evening indeed!

Take a look right here:

And here's a far better and more gorgeous look of the actress. Just going by this picture, we can only imagine what would happen to all the other Bollywood actresses if she comes back on the big screen. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram #goldenglobes2020 A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra) onJan 6, 2020 at 5:52pm PST

And now comes the turn of Nawab Shah, who shares a rather amusing mirror selfie on his Instagram account, take a look:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ© A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) onJan 5, 2020 at 7:12pm PST

And here's another selfie with Sacha Baron Cohen, and here's an apt caption- Dictator Blues:

View this post on Instagram Dictator blues ðÂÂ¤ª A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) onJan 6, 2020 at 6:57pm PST

Take a look at another picture where Nawab can be seen enjoying the company of some Hollywood stars:

Coming back to Pooja, here's another solo picture of the actress with the HBO backdrop that amazingly compliments the dress she wore for the night:

Nawab Shah was last seen in films like Panipat and Dabangg 3, whereas Pooja has sadly not been acting in Hindi films as actively as she was. She has given us some truly memorable films like Virasat, Haseeena Maan Jaayegi, and Talaash: The Hunt Begins. It's high time she comes back on the big screen!

