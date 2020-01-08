Inside Pictures: Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah have a gala time at the Golden Globe 2020
Not only Priyanka Chopra, Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah also graced the Golden Globe Awards 2020 and indeed had a gala time!
If you thought it was only Priyanka Chopra who made to the Golden Globe Awards 2020 from the Hindi film industry, straight away dive into the Instagram accounts of Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah. Yes, the couple that recently tied the knot also graced the prestigious event and shared multiple pictures on their respective accounts.
Both Shah and Batra have a towering persona and look truly dapper in whatever they wear. Their respective persona and aura on the celluloid have always been larger-than-life, and it was appropriate they gave their best and dressed as meticulously as possible. Their pictures are truly drool-worthy.
First, here's Batra's post where she slays her look for the event and writes she had an awesome evening indeed!
Take a look right here:
Thank you @hbo for an awesome evening @goldenglobes Pic Credit @gettyimages #Goldenglibes2020
And here's a far better and more gorgeous look of the actress. Just going by this picture, we can only imagine what would happen to all the other Bollywood actresses if she comes back on the big screen. Take a look:
And now comes the turn of Nawab Shah, who shares a rather amusing mirror selfie on his Instagram account, take a look:
And here's another selfie with Sacha Baron Cohen, and here's an apt caption- Dictator Blues:
Take a look at another picture where Nawab can be seen enjoying the company of some Hollywood stars:
Coming back to Pooja, here's another solo picture of the actress with the HBO backdrop that amazingly compliments the dress she wore for the night:
Nawab Shah was last seen in films like Panipat and Dabangg 3, whereas Pooja has sadly not been acting in Hindi films as actively as she was. She has given us some truly memorable films like Virasat, Haseeena Maan Jaayegi, and Talaash: The Hunt Begins. It's high time she comes back on the big screen!
