Inside Pictures: Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan host a Christmas-themed birthday for Taimur

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Taimur Ali Khan is the kind of kid who makes headlines for everything he does or says. His third birthday celebration is no exception. The kiddo, who has established a solid fan base for himself and also led to the creation of multiple Instagram fan clubs will turn three on December 20, and his proud parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have decided to celebrate it a day earlier.

Saif and Kareena hosted a Christmas-themed birthday party for their toddler. For the occasion, Kareena opted for a blue polka dot dress, while Saif donned a grey polo t-shirt and denim. The couple looked cute together, happily posing for pictures. The birthday boy was his usual adorable self in a black t-shirt, shorts, and brown gumboots. Check out the adorable picture of the Khan family.

Making way at the birthday party was Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and the little one looked extremely cute in her white frock. Soha Ali Khan was twinning with her sister-in-law. (Pictures/Yogen Shah)



Inaaya and Soha Ali Khan

Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita also graced the birthday party. Karisma's daughter Samiera also attended the party. The mother-daughter duo twinned in their black outfits, while Babita opted for a pink floral top and white trousers.



Karisma Kapoor, Samiera Kapoor and Babita

Producer-director Karan Johar was the next arrival. He had his son Yash along with him.

Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu opted for a simple-yet-stylish grey t-shirt and black pants for the birthday bash.



Kunal Kemmu

While Saif and Kareena were busy welcoming the kids, Taimur was busy enjoying the party with his friends. Taimur took Shilpa Shetty's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor for a quick ride on the Ferris wheel.



Taimur Ali Khan and Kiaan Raj Kapoor

How adorable are the pictures?! We wish the cutie a very happy birthday in advance!



Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates