Inside Pictures: Saif-Kareena, Anushka-Virat, Varun-Natasha ring in 2020 together in Switzerland

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had set off for the snowy climes of Switzerland with their little one, Taimur, to ring in New Year 2020. While there, they caught up with two other celebrity couples -- Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal -- and decided to celebrate New Year together. Anushka Sharma shared a photo and a couple of Instagram stories that show them chilling out together. Take a look:

In a video shared by Anushka, Saif Ali Khan and the rest of the gang can be seen wishing everyone a happy new year. Saif can be seen playfully introducing his friends and the group end the video message with "Love and peace to the world".

Another photo shows Kareena with Saif at a party with TimTim looking precious in Saif's arms. Bebo looks absolutely ravishing in her white gown with a cape, while Saif is dapper as always in a black suit. Don't the Pataudis look chic?

Switzerland has been Kareena and Saif's destination of choice to ring in New Year's. Karisma Kapoor, too, accompanied the Pataudis on their Swiss vacay. Looks like the whole group had quite a ball while ringing in the New Year!

