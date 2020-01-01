Search

Inside Pictures: Saif-Kareena, Anushka-Virat, Varun-Natasha ring in 2020 together in Switzerland

Published: Jan 01, 2020, 11:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Switzerland

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met up on their Swiss holiday and celebrated New Year together. Take a look at some photos

Saif Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Virat Kohli. Picture/Anushka's Instagram account
Saif Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Virat Kohli. Picture/Anushka's Instagram account

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had set off for the snowy climes of Switzerland with their little one, Taimur, to ring in New Year 2020. While there, they caught up with two other celebrity couples -- Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal -- and decided to celebrate New Year together. Anushka Sharma shared a photo and a couple of Instagram stories that show them chilling out together. Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year â¨ð

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onDec 31, 2019 at 7:26pm PST

In a video shared by Anushka, Saif Ali Khan and the rest of the gang can be seen wishing everyone a happy new year. Saif can be seen playfully introducing his friends and the group end the video message with "Love and peace to the world".

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Varun , Anushka , Virat , Saifu and Bebo celebrate new year 2020 together ððð

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) onDec 31, 2019 at 9:54pm PST

Another photo shows Kareena with Saif at a party with TimTim looking precious in Saif's arms. Bebo looks absolutely ravishing in her white gown with a cape, while Saif is dapper as always in a black suit. Don't the Pataudis look chic?

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

This is how we roll into 2020 #happynewyear #goodnewz # 2020herewecome â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onDec 31, 2019 at 12:13pm PST

Switzerland has been Kareena and Saif's destination of choice to ring in New Year's. Karisma Kapoor, too, accompanied the Pataudis on their Swiss vacay. Looks like the whole group had quite a ball while ringing in the New Year!

