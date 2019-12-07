Inside Pictures: Sara Ali Khan gets nostalgic as her debut film Kedarnath completes a year

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sara Ali Khan made a solid and confident debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and immediately became a star to look out for. A lot of people attributed the film's success to her performance. And now as the film and her debut complete a year, she took to her Instagram account to share some behind-the-scenes pictures that are likely to make her and you nostalgic.

She shared some pictures from the film and during the shoot and wrote- I can't believe it's been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always be an integral part of me. It's a long post that deserves to be read if you happen to be a fan of the actor.

Have a look right here:

Sara Ali Khan bagged all the major awards for her debut this year and is now one of the most promising actors in the movie business. She now prepares for two massive and major films for 2020. The first one would be a romantic drama with Imtiaz Ali, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda. And the other one is Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. Will 2020 be a big year for the actor? Let's see!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates