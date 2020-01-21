Inside Pictures: Tahira Kashyap has a star-studded birthday bash with hubby Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and life and everything, Tahira Kashyap, turns 35 today on January 21. But as it's a trend or a practice that celebrations begin a day in advance. And that's exactly what happened with Tahira, whose special occasion was celebrated in the grandest way possible.

Some of the biggest names of the Tinsel Town dropped at her house to wish her on her birthday and the inside pictures cannot be missed. If there has to be one lavish birthday celebration in recent times, it has to be this, filled with vibrancy, warmth, and lots of love and happiness.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kashyap wrote- Thank you all for making my day so so so special! It's my birthdayyyyyyy and I am super excited!!! And here is the list of the celebs that graced the occasion that can also be seen in the pictures she uploaded- Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, Aanand L. Rai, Bhumi Pednekar, Patralekha, Twinkle Khanna, Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre, and Katrina Kaif. Can it get bigger? Take a look at the pictures right here:

And now for the Insta stories, Bharucha shared a selfie with Tahira and wrote- Babyyyy! Their bond could be seen in their picture and it seems there's a new pair of BFF in town, take a look:

The Dream Girl actress also shared a lovely moment where the husband, Ayushmann, could be seen feeding cake to his wife and it's truly adorable, here it is:

Yami Gautam also had an amazing wish for Tahira and wrote on her Instagram story- Happy birthday to the very beautiful, Tahira! Continue inspiring everyone and keep radiating the way you do! You deserve all the happiness! Have a great one T, followed by a heart. Take a look:

Well, as aforementioned, this is how you celebrate birthdays!

