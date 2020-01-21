Inside Pictures: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor seek blessings in the Gurudwara ahead of Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who are currently in Delhi for the promotions of their upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, visited the Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings for their film's success.

Street Dancer 3D is a film that has been in the making for quite some time and gone through its own sets of hurdles. For the uninitiated, Katrina Kaif was signed by the makers for the lead role but had to opt out for Bharat. Kapoor was then replaced at the last moment, thus reuniting with Dhawan after four years.

Also, the film was supposed to release last year on November 8 but due to reasons best known to the makers, was pushed to January 24, 2020. If you all have seen the trailer, one can sense why the drama was kept for a Republic Day release. Just like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D also happens to be a film riding high on patriotic emotions and sentiments.

Dhawan represents India and Kapoor belongs to Pakistan, but both are united by their love and passion for dance. Remo D'Souza, the director and the man behind this dance franchise, also aims to reflect the trauma of homelessness and people who continue to be neglected for their religion.

Both Kapoor and Dhawan have an impressive track record at the box-office, and the film is holding the right buzz in the trade and could do well. Every actor visits a temple to pray for his success and these two are no exceptions.

This dance drama will clash at the box-office with Kangana Ranaut's Panga, which also looks really promising. Let's see who wins this clash at the ticket windows.

On the work front, Kapoor will next gear up for Baaghi 3 and a film with Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan. Dhawan, on the other hand, will have Coolie No. 1, Mr. Lele, and a film on Arun Khetarpal.

