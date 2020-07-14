Inside Roald Dahl's world

The School Library Project by Theatre Professionals Education is back with another set of one-day workshops for kids between five and 13 years. With the combination of poetry and beasts, these workshops will help kids step into the world of Roald Dahl's wicked beasts in a mischief-drama style.

"Dahl is a big hit with kids of all ages. Where most children's workshops focus on the leads, we decided to take the unconventional route by satisfying their curiosity on the notorious villains of these stories. These one-day workshops will explore timeless classics such as The Dirty Beasts, The Tummy Beast and The Little Red Riding hood and the Wolf.



Pragnya Nagarhalli

Our facilitators will dress up in DIY costumes to match the theme of the stories and poems while narrating them. The session will help kids express themselves with drama-based activities like puppet-making, writing letters, and even performing their own poems. The idea is to help them look inward and explore themselves, more so, at a time when they don't fully understand the situation that the world is grappling with," says Pragnya Nagarhalli, regional manager-south, Theatre Professionals Education.

On July 15 and16, 4 pm

Cost Rs 360

Log on to Facebook/The School Library Project

