Inside scoop

Toblerone-chocolate ice cream

Preparation time: Around 30 to 40 minutes

Freezing time: 24 hours

Yield: 20 scoops

Ingredients

475 ml fresh cream (35 per cent)

325 ml condensed milk

280 gm dark chocolate

50 gm Toblerone



Santosh Rawat, pastry chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Method

Melt the dark chocolate. Mix the cream and condensed milk, and whip it until it doubles in volume. Add the melted chocolate to the above mixture and whip until the whole thing thickens. Do this preferably over a bowl of ice. Chop the Toblerone bar, and add it to the mixture. Spread the batter evenly in a container and freeze for 24 hours.

Aniseed ice cream

Preparation time: Around 30 to 40 minutes

Freezing time: 24 hours

Yield: 4 scoops

Ingredients

120 gm milk

15 gm aniseed

45 gm full fat cream

20 gm sugar

2 gm ice cream stabiliser

Method

Combine 30 per cent of the sugar with stabiliser. If you don't have stabiliser, take 10 gm corn starch and dilute it with milk. In a saucepan, combine the 120 gm milk, fennel, sugar and bring to a boil. Take it off the heat. Add the sugar and stabiliser mix to this and stir well. Let the mix rest for 24 hours in the refrigerator. After that, take it out once every 30 minutes or an hour and stir it with a spoon, and put it in the freezer. Do this three to four times.

Breakfast ice cream with banana and coffee

Preparation time: 15 to 20 minutes

Freezing time: 6 to 8 hours

Yield: 4 to 6 scoops

Ingredients

2 egg yolks

150 ml cream (full fat)

150 ml milk (full fat)

3 bananas (purée)

1 tsp coffee

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup sugar

Method

Heat the milk with the cream, half the sugar and coffee till it is warm. Beat the rest of the sugar and yolks till it's light in colour. Add this to the warm milk-cream mixture and let it cook till it thickens. Ensure it doesn't curdle. Once it's done, keep it aside to cool. Whisk in the banana purée and set in an airtight plastic container in the freezer. You may whisk it from time to time to reduce the formation of ice particles. It should set in about six to eight hours.

Monaz Irani, founder-chef, Plate & Pint

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news