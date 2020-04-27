Inside scoop
Summer's here and since you can't step out for your favourite ice cream, whip some up at home
Toblerone-chocolate ice cream
Preparation time: Around 30 to 40 minutes
Freezing time: 24 hours
Yield: 20 scoops
Ingredients
475 ml fresh cream (35 per cent)
325 ml condensed milk
280 gm dark chocolate
50 gm Toblerone
Santosh Rawat, pastry chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar
Method
Melt the dark chocolate. Mix the cream and condensed milk, and whip it until it doubles in volume. Add the melted chocolate to the above mixture and whip until the whole thing thickens. Do this preferably over a bowl of ice. Chop the Toblerone bar, and add it to the mixture. Spread the batter evenly in a container and freeze for 24 hours.
Aniseed ice cream
Preparation time: Around 30 to 40 minutes
Freezing time: 24 hours
Yield: 4 scoops
Ingredients
120 gm milk
15 gm aniseed
45 gm full fat cream
20 gm sugar
2 gm ice cream stabiliser
Method
Combine 30 per cent of the sugar with stabiliser. If you don't have stabiliser, take 10 gm corn starch and dilute it with milk. In a saucepan, combine the 120 gm milk, fennel, sugar and bring to a boil. Take it off the heat. Add the sugar and stabiliser mix to this and stir well. Let the mix rest for 24 hours in the refrigerator. After that, take it out once every 30 minutes or an hour and stir it with a spoon, and put it in the freezer. Do this three to four times.
Breakfast ice cream with banana and coffee
Preparation time: 15 to 20 minutes
Freezing time: 6 to 8 hours
Yield: 4 to 6 scoops
Ingredients
2 egg yolks
150 ml cream (full fat)
150 ml milk (full fat)
3 bananas (purée)
1 tsp coffee
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 cup sugar
Method
Heat the milk with the cream, half the sugar and coffee till it is warm. Beat the rest of the sugar and yolks till it's light in colour. Add this to the warm milk-cream mixture and let it cook till it thickens. Ensure it doesn't curdle. Once it's done, keep it aside to cool. Whisk in the banana purée and set in an airtight plastic container in the freezer. You may whisk it from time to time to reduce the formation of ice particles. It should set in about six to eight hours.
Monaz Irani, founder-chef, Plate & Pint
