Inside Tolkien's world: On Hobbit Day, take this quiz

The Baggins' residence at the Hobbiton movie set in Matamata, New Zealand. Pic/Wikimedia Commons

1 Who played the role of Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings trilogy movies?

2 In which age of Middle-Earth is The Hobbit set?

3 Which hobbit gets drawn into the story when he overhears Gandalf and Frodo speak of leaving The Shire?

4 What was the alternative title given to Tolkien's The Hobbit?

5 What does Bilbo Baggins find in the Misty Mountains?

Answers

1. Elijah Wood

2. The Third Age (The Age of Arda)

3. Sam

4. There and Back Again

5. The One Ring

What is hobbit day?

In Tolkien fandom, September 22 is celebrated as Hobbit Day because it is the birth dates of the two key fictional characters — Frodo and Bilbo Baggins — in JRR Tolkien's classic literary works, The Lord of The Rings trilogy and The Hobbit.

