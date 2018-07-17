Inspector 'claims' paying bribe to top brass in WhatApp Chat, suspended

Soon after the "chat" went viral, SSP Singh, in an interaction with reporters, refuted the allegations against himself and the additional DGP and ordered a probe into the purported claims of the inspector after suspending him

Representational Picture

A police inspector has been suspended here for allegedly claiming in a purported WhatsApp chat that he paid a "bribe" of Rs 3.5 lakh to the top brass of his department for getting the desired posting, an official said today.

In his purported WhatsApp chat message, which has gone viral, Inspector Parshuram Sharma of Dibai police station had alleged that he paid Rs 23 lakh to the Bulandshahar Senior Superintendent of Police K B Singh and Rs 50,000 to the Meerut range Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar to secure the posting.

He had allegedly made the claim in a chat with one of his acquaintances on his official mobile number.

Soon after the "chat" went viral, SSP Singh, in an interaction with reporters, refuted the allegations against himself and the additional DGP and ordered a probe into the purported claims of the inspector after suspending him.

The inspector, however, denied making the allegations, saying that his WhatsApp application on the phone had been hacked.

The SP personally lodged an FIR against "unknown persons" for tarnishing his image and that of the department and handed over the probe to SP (Crime & Cyber Cell)), the official said.

