Inspector, constable arrested by Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau for seeking bribes

A police inspector and a constable were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes, Anti-Corruption Bureau officials said today.

"Inspector Rajan Narayan Jagtap (53) of Khopoli police station was arrested in an ACB trap yesterday while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant in return for not arresting the latter's brother in a criminal case," a release from the Thane unit of the ACB said.

He had initially demanded Rs 4 lakh and two bottles of foreign liquor, officials added. In another incident, constable Ankush Mangal Bhoir (51) of the Navghar police station, under Thane (Rural) police limits, was arrested yesterday while accepting Rs 25,000 from the complainant during a trap laid by the ACB.

Officials said that the bribe was allegedly sought to protect the complainant's brother from arrest in a case. Both have been charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.

