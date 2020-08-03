Inspiration on a storyboard

While growing up, you might have felt that most feminist narratives you listened to or came across were from a white and western perspective. In reality, feminist movements, activists and achievements from the global South continue to remain largely inaccessible in the public domain. To make these hidden stories visible via the accessible format of a comic, Goethe-Institut Jakarta is launching an initiative titled Movements and Moments – Feminist Generations.

If you are a graphic artist, writer, author and scenarist, here's your chance to make a difference with your creative talent. All you've got to do is submit strong proposals for brand new comics which document feminist movements and protagonists from countries in Latin American, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

In doing so, join the revolution that brings to light untold stories from the margins, ones with the potential to serve as role models for feminist waves of the future. The top 10 selected stories stand a chance to be published in a comic

anthology in 2021.

Last date for submissions August 31

Log on to goethe.de/movementsmoments

