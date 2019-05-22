Inspired by Modi, Twinkle Khanna plans to start a 'workshops on meditation photography'

bollywood

Blame it on NaMo's recent photo, Twinkle Khanna is at it again. She posted a hilarious social media post. Read to find out

Twinkle Khanna

The irreverent Twinkle Khanna is at it again. Mrs Funnybones wrote on social media, "Folks please sign up-After seeing so many spiritual images in the last few days I am now starting a series of workshops 'Meditation Photography-Poses and Angles' I have a feeling after wedding photography this is going to be the next big thing #AJokeADayMayKeepJillSane." (sic)." According to her, it is the next big thing. Blame it on Narendra Modi's recent cave jaunt.

Recently, PM Narendra Modi posted pictures from his visit to Kedarnath on his Instagram account. One of the photos had the PM in a meditation session.

PM Modi's Kedarnath pictures took the Internet by storm and provided fresh content to the meme lords, who flooded the social media with hilarious jokes and memes inspired by the viral pictures. The actor-turned-author too joined in and made her contribution. While Twinkle is known for regularly taking potshots at the government and Modi has been at the receiving end more than once. And her tweets have not gone unnoticed by him. In April, during a candid interview with actor and Khanna's husband Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Modi admitted that he follows Twinkle on social media and reads all her tweets that are directed towards him.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI