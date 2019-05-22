Inspired by Modi, Twinkle Khanna plans to start a 'workshops on meditation photography'
Blame it on NaMo's recent photo, Twinkle Khanna is at it again. She posted a hilarious social media post. Read to find out
The irreverent Twinkle Khanna is at it again. Mrs Funnybones wrote on social media, "Folks please sign up-After seeing so many spiritual images in the last few days I am now starting a series of workshops 'Meditation Photography-Poses and Angles' I have a feeling after wedding photography this is going to be the next big thing #AJokeADayMayKeepJillSane." (sic)." According to her, it is the next big thing. Blame it on Narendra Modi's recent cave jaunt.
View this post on Instagram
Folks please sign up-After seeing so many spiritual images in the last few days-I am now starting a series of workshops ‘Meditation Photography-Poses and Angles’ I have a feeling after wedding photography this is going to be the next big thing :) #AJokeADayMayKeepJillSane
Recently, PM Narendra Modi posted pictures from his visit to Kedarnath on his Instagram account. One of the photos had the PM in a meditation session.
PM Modi's Kedarnath pictures took the Internet by storm and provided fresh content to the meme lords, who flooded the social media with hilarious jokes and memes inspired by the viral pictures. The actor-turned-author too joined in and made her contribution. While Twinkle is known for regularly taking potshots at the government and Modi has been at the receiving end more than once. And her tweets have not gone unnoticed by him. In April, during a candid interview with actor and Khanna's husband Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Modi admitted that he follows Twinkle on social media and reads all her tweets that are directed towards him.
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's transformation from cute to gorgeous
- Arbaaz Khan, Sohail-Seema, Arpita and others at Giorgia Andriani's birthday dinner in Bandra
- Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor brings out her inner charm in this stunning tuxedo
- Shah Rukh Khan's next with Netflix to be based on Indian politics?
- Rhea Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 look: Wanted to add drama to a tuxedo
- Umesh Shukla's Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man is back on screen
- All you need to know about Sumeet Vyas' role in Rajkummar Rao's Made In China
- Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra is proud of Hina Khan's achievements
- Katrina Kaif on plans post Bharat: I want to start my production house
- Ajay Devgn shares a throwback photo with Tabu; the caption is hilarious
- Aamir Khan hosts party for mother-in-law's 75th birthday
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
PDA Alert! Kareena Kapoor Khan plays with husband Saif Ali Khan's Moustache