Inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's life, Zuber K Khan has begun work on the drama
The film is co-produced by Sarla Saraogi, whose lawyer husband Ashok Saraogi represents SSR's manager Shruti Modi in the actor's death case.
Naagin 3 actor Zuber K Khan, who features in Nyaay: The Justice, which is inspired by the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, has begun work on the drama, co-starring Shreya Shukla. The film is co-produced by Sarla Saraogi, whose lawyer husband Ashok Saraogi represents SSR's manager Shruti Modi in the actor's death case. Khan and Rajput were gym buddies.
View this post on Instagram
"There is no passion to be found playing small--in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living. Never thought that I would b playing you , as I had wished to work together with you someday sooner or later but not like this ! Now I tribute you by showing the world the little glimpse of you by my Act and vision ! Hope you ll like it from heaven !! “Nyaay-the justice” !! Playing “Sushant singh Rajput” (the legend )who ll rule our hearts for life and after life ! #tribute #sushantsinghrajput #legend #actortoactorconnection #inspirations #hardworker #lifeofanactor #justiceforssr #movie #hindi #actors#honoured #privilege #playinghim #nayaay #thejustice #needblessings #eat #sleep #shoot #workout #repeat #onemanamry âºï¸ðªð»ð¤â¤ï¸ðð»
This is not the first Bollywood project which will highlight the actor's untimely demise. Shweta Parashar and Sachin Tiwari will also be a part of SSR's death inspired film Suicide Or Murder. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike Sachin, who is a TikTok sensation. Shwetta will be seen playing the "troublemaker" in her lover's life, the Shamik Maulik directorial.
The makers announced the project in the midst of new developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, but have since then hinted that the film is not about the late actor's death. Shwetta says the film is actually about Bollywood mafia that harbours nepotism.
Sushant was found dead on June 14. Currently, the CBI is probing the cause of his death along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe