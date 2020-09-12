Inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's life, Zuber K Khan has begun work on the drama

Naagin 3 actor Zuber K Khan, who features in Nyaay: The Justice, which is inspired by the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, has begun work on the drama, co-starring Shreya Shukla. The film is co-produced by Sarla Saraogi, whose lawyer husband Ashok Saraogi represents SSR's manager Shruti Modi in the actor's death case. Khan and Rajput were gym buddies.

This is not the first Bollywood project which will highlight the actor's untimely demise. Shweta Parashar and Sachin Tiwari will also be a part of SSR's death inspired film Suicide Or Murder. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike Sachin, who is a TikTok sensation. Shwetta will be seen playing the "troublemaker" in her lover's life, the Shamik Maulik directorial.

The makers announced the project in the midst of new developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, but have since then hinted that the film is not about the late actor's death. Shwetta says the film is actually about Bollywood mafia that harbours nepotism.

Sushant was found dead on June 14. Currently, the CBI is probing the cause of his death along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

