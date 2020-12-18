Instagram crashes for Android users, netizens flood Twitter with complaints

This picture taken on September 28, 2020, shows the logo of the social network Instagram on a smartphone, in Toulouse, southwestern France. Pic/AFP

Photo and video sharing platform Instagram crashed for Android users worldwide on Friday. Users posted on Twitter about the issue and hashtags such as #Instagramdown and #InstagramCrashing started trending.

A few users shared screenshots of the mobile application with a message reading, "Instagram keeps stopping". There has been no official response from Instagram as yet. Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging platform with memes and queries.

Here's how tweeple reacted:

Me checking Twitter to see if Instagram is down #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/NJKCTloo3c — matt r. (@matt_rusnak) December 2, 2020

me after realising it’s not my wifi messing with instagram: #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/DukDdJMVHb — monya (@monyamoigboi) December 2, 2020

the one time I post on Instagram and it goes down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/QdYIYHNfs3 — Pops Wright (@poppyrwright) December 7, 2020

Everyone going to Twitter to see if Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/gCMtwx0nbd — Benjamin ðÂ§© (@Bnautv) December 1, 2020

@instagram the app is crashing every 2 mins @stufflistings did u check? — Tech Fan (@GeekyTechFan) December 18, 2020

On December 14, Google services, including Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive, were down worldwide. While users around the world were affected by the outage, the services were restored on the same day after over an hour-long outage that hit users in several parts of the world, including India.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news