Instagram crashes for Android users, netizens flood Twitter with complaints
The Instagram crash comes a few days after Google services, including Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive, went offline worldwide on December 14
Photo and video sharing platform Instagram crashed for Android users worldwide on Friday. Users posted on Twitter about the issue and hashtags such as #Instagramdown and #InstagramCrashing started trending.
A few users shared screenshots of the mobile application with a message reading, "Instagram keeps stopping". There has been no official response from Instagram as yet. Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging platform with memes and queries.
Here's how tweeple reacted:
#instagramcrash #instadown #instagramdown— Kamran Rana (@kambeingkam) December 18, 2020
Nobody:
Instagram: pic.twitter.com/wO4JA941Ov
Me checking Twitter to see if Instagram is down #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/NJKCTloo3c— matt r. (@matt_rusnak) December 2, 2020
me after realising it’s not my wifi messing with instagram: #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/DukDdJMVHb— monya (@monyamoigboi) December 2, 2020
the one time I post on Instagram and it goes down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/QdYIYHNfs3— Pops Wright (@poppyrwright) December 7, 2020
is #instagramdown again... or is it just me?! pic.twitter.com/iUiSqoBKul— D.Joseph âÂÂ (@sagittariusdjt) December 9, 2020
Everyone going to Twitter to see if Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/gCMtwx0nbd— Benjamin ðÂ§© (@Bnautv) December 1, 2020
@instagram the app is crashing every 2 mins @stufflistings did u check?— Tech Fan (@GeekyTechFan) December 18, 2020
#instagramdown ðÂÂµ@instagram pic.twitter.com/iBMFqYDRxc— Joshwa (@jebatweets) December 18, 2020
On December 14, Google services, including Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive, were down worldwide. While users around the world were affected by the outage, the services were restored on the same day after over an hour-long outage that hit users in several parts of the world, including India.
