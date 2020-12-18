Search

Instagram crashes for Android users, netizens flood Twitter with complaints

Updated: 18 December, 2020 18:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Instagram crash comes a few days after Google services, including Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive, went offline worldwide on December 14

This picture taken on September 28, 2020, shows the logo of the social network Instagram on a smartphone, in Toulouse, southwestern France. Pic/AFP
Photo and video sharing platform Instagram crashed for Android users worldwide on Friday. Users posted on Twitter about the issue and hashtags such as #Instagramdown and #InstagramCrashing started trending.

A few users shared screenshots of the mobile application with a message reading, "Instagram keeps stopping". There has been no official response from Instagram as yet. Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging platform with memes and queries.

Here's how tweeple reacted:

On December 14, Google services, including Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive, were down worldwide. While users around the world were affected by the outage, the services were restored on the same day after over an hour-long outage that hit users in several parts of the world, including India.

First Published: 18 December, 2020 18:30 IST

